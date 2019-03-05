Shannen Doherty Posts Heartbreaking Photo Tribute To Luke Perry Following His Death At Age 52

The 'Beverly Hills, 90210' alum remembers her longtime co-star in a touching way.

Shannen Doherty says she is having a difficult time coping with the loss of her longtime friend and co-star, Luke Perry. The Beverly Hills, 90210 and Riverdale star died on March 4 after suffering a stroke at age 52. Now, his fans and friends are left to deal with the shocking loss of the beloved actor, who rose to fame opposite Shannen Doherty on Aaron Spelling’s 1990s teen drama series.

About 24 hrs after Luke Perry’s death was announced, Shannen Doherty broke her social media silence by posting a tribute to her late co-star on Instagram. Doherty posted a recent photo of her and Luke Perry, then followed it up with a series of three black-and-white photos of them together during their Beverly Hills, 90210 days.

Doherty captioned the photo tribute by revealing that she received a phone call about Luke Perry’s death on Monday morning and was devastated by it. The 47-year-old actress explained that she is still struggling with this loss and is having a hard time putting her thoughts together. Shannen Doherty added that the death of Luke Perry is still “impossible” for her to process, and she offered support to his family and all who were blessed to have his “light” in their lives.

You can see Shannen Doherty’s heartbreaking tribute to Luke Perry below.

This is Shannen Doherty’s first social media post about the death of Luke Perry. The actress previously issued a statement about Perry’s death, as previously shared by The Inquisitr. Doherty told People that she is still in shock and heartbroken over Perry’s death. The actress added she has many memories with Luke that will always make her smile and are “forever imprinted” in her heart and mind.

Shannen Doherty starred alongside Perry on Beverly Hills, 90210 from 1990 to 1995. Doherty played Brenda Walsh and Perry played Dylan McKay, her bad boy boyfriend, on the Fox megahit. While Luke Perry and Shannen Doherty hadn’t signed up to join the recently announced Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot, Doherty told People the two had hoped to work together again on another project in the future.

“Luke and I were working on show ideas for us. We wanted to work with each other again and create something special and meaningful for our fans at this stage in our lives. I will miss him every day. Every minute. Every second.”

Shannen Doherty also revealed that she met Luke Perry for lunch for what would be the last time just a few weeks before his sudden death.

You can see Shannen Doherty and Luke Perry in a classic Beverly Hills, 90210 scene below.