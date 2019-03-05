Man Discovers Girlfriend’s ‘Creepy Box’ Resembling The One On Netflix’s ‘You’

Man finds box of missing and disturbing items that his girlfriend has been collecting over the course of their relationship.

According to a post on Reddit, a man claims that he discovered a box his girlfriend has that contains a number of his things that has him “genuinely scared”.

The anonymous man claimed on the Relationship Advice board that while his girlfriend of over a year has been keeping a secret from him.

While she was out one day he says he got bored and started rummaging through some of her things, he was particularly interested in a box she kept hidden above her wardrobe.

Upon opening the box he says he was met with a horrifying collection of things he’d lost and things that had no business being in the box.

He lists an assortment of bizarre and strange items like missing pairs of mismatched socks, a toothbrush he’d lost on holiday, chunks of hair that may or may not have come from his comb, “Toe nail clippings” and reciepts.

Digging through the box for explanations just revealed even stranger items.

“A half used bar of soap. Boxer shorts. Used gum, A spoon,” he lists off on the post.

But the strangest item was by far the most disturbing he says.

“The most worrying thing was a used condom I found in there. I don’t even know how she managed to keep that? And a few empty condom wrappers as well.”

There were so many things found in the box that he didn’t see them all and felt so disturbed he just put it all back on the wardrobe.

The anonymous man says the strangest thing about all of it is how normal his girlfriend is. According to the post he’s never seen any behavior or had any inclination that she was odd or creepy in any way.

Reddit users have had a variety of reactions and explanations to the strange post.

O12 / Pixabay

Some have noted the similarity of the box to the one on the Netflix show You. In You the main character is stalking his girlfriend and keeps a box of things that belong to her that are just as random as the one the man claims to have found.

This has prompted many to declare the post a hoax and nothing more than a ripoff of the show.

Others are insisting that many of those items are commonly used in various rituals by witches performing “Romany magic”.

A few have suggested that she’s possibly a kleptomaniac or burdened by some other compulsive mental illness and is aware that the box is creepy and wrong, but can’t control her behavior.

Everyone seemed divided on whether or not he should confront his girlfriend about the box or run from the room screaming. In either case everyone is in agreement that the box of random items is very odd and something should be done about it.