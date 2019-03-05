Hoda Kotb Shares Morning Work Routine And It Starts With A 3 A.M. Wake Up Call

The Today Show may not start until 7 a.m. eastern time but Hoda Kotb’s day starts way before that.

The talk show personality recently sat down with People and shared her early morning work routine which includes a 3 a.m. wakeup call. As Kotb explains it, she has one alarm set for 3 a.m. and the next one set for 3:15 a.m. and luckily for her, she is one of those people who can just pop out of bed and start her day, she says.

One thing that helps her to wake up bright eyed and bushy tailed in the morning is the fact that she doesn’t hit the snooze button unlike many other people do before work. Kotb warns others that the snooze button is just trouble and nothing good ever comes of it.

“Don’t hit snooze. Don’t do it. You wanna do it, you think that ten more minutes is gonna be great. It’s never good. Once you hit snooze, your day is no bueno, because you’re already behind.”

After she wakes up, Kotb says she takes a few moments to reflect before she gets started on her day. To do this, the mother of one sits at her kitchen table and takes a little bit of time to write in her journal. Even when she is running late, Kotb says that this routine is incredibly important to her and she always makes time to do it.

“I’ll write the three things I’m grateful for just right there in that moment. Like, one, two, three. And then one amazing thing that happened the day before. It’s almost like a level set,” she shares.

Then, for breakfast, Kotb says that she likes to eat Starbucks’ Sous Vide Egg Bites. Even though Kotb says that her mother warned her that those are full of sodium, she said that she doesn’t care because they taste so good. Once at work, Kotb dives right in and co-anchors Today alongside Savannah Guthrie. She also famously hosts the fourth hour of the show with longtime friend Kathie Lee Gifford.

Hoda says that her life and schedule can be a little chaotic at times but she’s always learning something. When she gets home from work, the TV personality says she puts her phone away and dedicates her time to daughter Hayley Joy who she calls “the great erasure of pain, of stress, of everything.”

Even when she gets home from work and is all stressed out, she shares that coming home to her baby girl is the most important thing in the world and it helps her forget all of her problems. Sounds like Hoda is one of the busiest yet also one of the nicest people in showbiz.