‘Bachelor’ Spoilers Tease Intense ‘Women Tell All’ As Katie Morton And Caelynn Miller-Keyes Do Battle

A lot of drama has swirled throughout Colton Underwood’s The Bachelor season, especially regarding whether the women there were serious about finding love and getting engaged. Spoilers tease that this will also be a major focus of Tuesday night’s “Women Tell All” special and viewers will see Katie Morton and Caelynn Miller-Keyes face off over this.

During an earlier episode of The Bachelor, Colton felt frustrated after several women insinuated that some of his remaining contestants weren’t ready for an engagement. Katie Morton was central to a fair amount of this talk as she had supposedly overheard a conversation between Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Cassie Randolph about this. While Cassie wasn’t a part of Tuesday’s “WTA,” both Katie and Caelynn were.

The Bachelor spoilers from gossip guru Reality Steve break down the details about the confrontation ahead with these two women. He said that it was actually a fairly confusing part of filming and it’ll be interesting to see how it’s presented post-editing.

Apparently, viewers will learn that this conversation Katie claimed to have heard took place during a bus ride in Singapore. Supposedly, Caelynn and Cassie were talking about how they hoped one of the two of them would get Colton’s final rose and that the other would get to be The Bachelorette.

While this all sounded fairly sinister later on as it was passed along from woman to woman, it may not have been quite such a big deal in the original discussion.

During the “WTA” filming, Katie admitted that she drew a conclusion about Caelynn’s motives based not only on that conversation with Cassie, but also as a result of other things Miller-Keyes said about things she wanted to do post-Bachelor. That infamous conversation that was the starting point of so much drama apparently wasn’t heard by anybody but Morton.

Katie shared that post-filming she had a phone conversation with Caelynn about what she heard on the bus. The Bachelor spoilers detail that Morton will say Miller-Keyes admitted she was heard correctly. However, Caelynn denies that during the “WTA” and apparently will claim that she thought Katie was talking about Tayshia Adams.

Hannah Brown will jump into this, having heard about the conversation from Katie after it happened. Caelynn sticks to her version of the phone conversation though. It sounds as if the situation is essentially dropped after that with nothing being resolved between the two women.

It sounds as if viewers will see quite a bit of Caelynn throughout this “Women Tell All.” The Bachelor spoilers indicate that she’ll be quite teary at some points, but the buzz is that she was intense and throwing out a fair number of curse words during other parts of filming.

Essentially none of this chaos with Morton and Miller-Keyes appears to have made it into the sneak peek shared via the show’s Twitter account. Filming stretches out over several hours and a lot gets left on the cutting room floor. How much of this drama involving Caelynn and Katie will be shown during Tuesday’s special? Everybody will have to tune in to find out.

It doesn’t sound as if Katie Morton and Caelynn Miller-Keyes will be besties anytime soon. How will The Bachelor fans feel about this battle once it airs? Chances seem good that this will generate a lot of buzz across social media Tuesday night and it’ll be interesting to see how everybody reacts.