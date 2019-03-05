Halsey Sizzles In Dangerously Short Leather Booty Shorts On Instagram

Aside from her illustrious music career, Halsey is also known for serving up some amazing looks along the red carpet. Recently, the singer took to her Instagram account to show off her ensemble from the Captain Marvel premiere event that fans of the stunner went wild for.

Halsey certainly brought the heat to the red carpet in an all-black ensemble that flashed some serious skin, which she showed off in two side-by-side photos shared late at night on Monday, March 4. The 24-year-old sizzled in a pair of dangerously short leather booty shorts that barely grazed passed her upper thigh and hugged her curvy backside perfectly, while a black leather belt cinched around her hips accentuated her trim waist. The “Without Me” singer kept with the outfit’s edgy theme and paired the risque pair of bottoms with a leather jacket, flashing a bit of cleavage and a lacy black bra underneath its plunging neckline.

The brown-eyed beauty also flashed a number of her tattoos as she chose to keep her toned legs bare underneath the sexy shorts, and wore a pair of black pumps to add even more glam to the look. Halsey accessorized with a pair of silver statement earrings, and mixed up her ever-changing hairstyle again as she wore her fiery red locks in its signature pixie cut that was slicked down and parted on the side. The singer was also dolled up with a full face of makeup featuring a nude lip gloss and daring smokey eye.

Halsey’s 11.7 million followers were far from shy about showing their love for her steamy new Instagram snap, which at the time of this writing has racked up more than 600,000 likes after just seven hours of going live on the platform. Nearly 3,000 fans took to the comments section as well to shower the Grammy-nominated artist with compliments, with one only being able to use the word “wow” to describe the singer’s jaw-dropping look.

Halsey took to her Twitter account last night to heap praise on the highly-anticipated Marvel movie, which will hit theaters on March 8.

“I don’t even know the words to explain how good Captain Marvel is,” she tweeted.

The singer also recently celebrated another major success of her own, as her hit single “Without Me” took over the number one spot of Billboard’s Top Pop Songs Chart this week, edging out her own song “Eastside,” which she recorded with Benny Blanco and Khalid. The feat makes Halsey the first artist in history to replace herself in the chart’s top spot two times.