Sailor Brinkley Cook Shows Off Long And Lean Stems In Sexy Black Swimsuit

Let’s just say that she got it from her mama!

She may be just 20-years-old but Sailor Brinkley Cook sure knows how to strike a pose like the best of them. Earlier this week, the model took to her highly-followed Instagram account to share a photo of herself in what looks like could be a Sports Illustrated cover. In the image, Sailor looks like a vision as she leans against a blue canoe and runs one hand through her hair.

The daughter of Christie Brinkley looks into the camera as she wears her long, blonde locks slicked back and at her back. Cook’s long and lean legs are fully on display as she sports a sexy black one-piece bikini that features a belt around her waist. She definitely looks like a spitting image of her famous mother in this particular snapshot.

So far, the sexy photo has earned Sailor a ton of attention with over 3,900 likes in addition to 100 plus comments. Some fans took to the photo to let her know how much she looks like her famous mother while countless others couldn’t help but gush over how amazing she looks.

“Such a beautiful woman what a post,” one follower commented.

“Stunning just like your mom,” another wrote.

“Wow!!! That suit is stunning on you girl!!!”

Recently, Sailor and her mother made headlines for strutting their stuff together. As the Inquisitr reported, the mother/ daughter duo teamed up the catwalk to walk in Tahari’s 45th anniversary show at New York Fashion Week. Elie Tahari couldn’t contain her excitement over the fact that both Christie and Sailor would be walking in the show and released a statement on the pairing.

“That is why I’m so excited about having Christie and Sailor walk in our show because Christie is timeless, and Sailor represents the cool, on-the-go woman who also wears our clothes,” the designer said. “It is important for me to make clothes for women of all types, inclusive of any age.”

And even though Christie has paved the way for Sailor, the 20-year-old still says that sometimes it can be hard living in her mother’s shadow and constantly being compared to her. At times, Sailor thought that she could never live up to her mother’s career but she did get a boost of confidence in 2017 when she, her mother, and half-sister, Alexa Ray Joel, posed for an iconic family photo shoot for the Sports Illustrated “Swimsuit” issue.

That family obviously has some great genetics.