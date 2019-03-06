Wednesday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: When Wyatt Met Flo

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, March 6 reveal that Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) spots a familiar face at her new place of employment. B&B viewers saw her do a double-take when she saw Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) at the bar. Except she called him by the name he used to go by, Wyatt Fuller.

It appears as if Wyatt and Florence share a juicy past. Per She Knows Soaps, Wyatt and Flo used to be high school sweethearts. The two were madly in love until Wyatt up and left Las Vegas. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that he and his mother, Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer), fled town in the middle of the night. Wyatt did not even have a chance to say goodbye to Flo, and she was left heartbroken.

It will be interesting to find out if the croupier-turned-waitress ever found out why her boyfriend left without a word. The experience could have left her disillusioned about love and commitment. But The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that the two will catch up on Wednesday, March 6. Perhaps Wyatt will answer Flo’s burning questions about why he left town so suddenly all those years ago.

These two will reminisce about high school and what they used to share. Finding that they have much to catch up on, Wyatt will invite her to dinner that evening. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that Flo will accept the invitation and prepare to meet Wyatt’s new girlfriend. Little does she know who has also been invited to the soiree.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Liam (Scott Clifton) and Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) will also be present at the dinner. Hope and Flo just met that day. In fact, Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) interrupted their conversation before Flo could confess to Hope, and told her that Flo was Phoebe’s (Isabelle De Armas and Redford Prindiville) biological mother.

Not only will Flo have to contend with Hope that evening, but she will also meet Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) and Liam (Scott Clifton) for the first time. Per Inquisitr, Hope will tell Liam that she met Phoebe’s biological mother that day through Zoe. Liam will find it very strange that Zoe knows the birth mother of Steffy Forrester’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). Now he will find the same woman at his brother’s house that evening. It appears as if everyone will be in for a big surprise when they meet the other guests.

