‘Cake Boss’ Star Buddy Valastro’s Wife Just Made Him The Most Outrageous Birthday Cake

Buddy Valastro, star of Cake Boss and owner of Carlo’s Bakery, just turned 42-years-old and was feted by wife Lisa with the most outrageous birthday cake to honor his special day.

The couple shares a special birthday tradition where Lisa and the couple’s children assist in making their father his own special treat without any assistance from the professional cake baker and decorator. It appears that after almost 20 years of marriage, she has learned a thing or two from her husband when it comes to over-the-top decorating.

He noted in the caption of one of the photos, “love this tradition and I really love this woman.”

The father of four, Marco, Carlo, Sofia and Buddy Jr. shared the process on his Instagram story and photos of the final cake as well. It was a three-tiered confection, decorated with tons of sprinkles, mini doughnuts, and cookies.

Delish published a story about the couple’s love affair back in 2017. The two met through family. Lisa’s best friend was Buddy’s second cousin and his neighbor, too, when they were children. When Buddy and Lisa Valastro were 19 and 22 respectively, they began to date.

The couple weathered late nights where Valastro would remain at the bakery he inherited from his father’ Bartolo Valastro, Sr., in Hoboken, New Jersey, through to reality show stardom when Cake Boss began to air on TLC and fans got an intimate look at the inner workings of bakery life as well as the personal drama of Buddy and his extended family.

Buddy Valastro was just 6-years-old when he first went to work with his father reported Mashed. Buddy Sr. did not want his son to become a baker but relented once he saw just how quickly Buddy picked up on the techniques and skills needed to run the business. Buddy dropped out of high school at the age of 17 to take over the bakery when his father died in 1994.

Valastro got his big break when a Jersey-based editor from Modern Bride walked by Carlo’s Bakery and noticed his cakes reported Delish. She featured him in the publication and that led to being noticed by TLC. The rest is reality television show history.

The one thing that fame has not done is damage the closeness the couple shares. In an interview with TLC, Lisa Valastro said there is one downside to having a husband that appears on television. “Well, there are pros and cons! It’s exciting, but basically, I have to share him with millions of people.”

Reruns of Cake Boss air on TLC and Discovery Family. He is also one of the stars of Buddy vs. Duff, which pits him against master baker Duff Goldman. The show debuts March 10 on The Food Network.