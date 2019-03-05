Neymar Spotted At Carnival With Arm Around Famous Brazilian Singer Anitta

It seems Neymare is taking a break from his recovery to party it up during Carnival with Anitta.

According to a report by TMZ, famous Brazilian soccer player Neymar is living it up at Carnival in Rio and he’s accompanied by the beautiful Anitta.

The soccer star was at the massive parade on Monday in Sambadrome Marques de Sapucai in Rio de Janeiro Brazil, when the photo was taken of him with his arm around the Brazilian singer, Anitta and he looked to be enjoying himself immensely.

While the word is still out if the two are dating and this was a fun getaway for the couple or just a romp through Rio as friends, fans have long speculated something might be there.

Neymar is certainly no stranger to partying and it’s something that many fear will lead to an early death of his career in soccer, according to ESPN.

Following his record breaking $250 million sign on for Paris Saint-Germain, the superstar celebrated his birthday in Paris instead of taking it easy on his second foot fracture.

“I do not think that my social life hinders my performance on the pitch. In fact, I even find it funny that what I do off the pitch gets compared with what I do on it,” he said in reference to the concerns that his partying might be damaging his ability to perform on the field.

Surpresa boa, bom te ver ídolo. Valeu pela visita !!! @Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/kTnZF6V5C6 — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) March 3, 2019

Neymar declared that regardless of the concerns he would do whatever he wanted.

“If I want to go out, I will go out, but I will know what I have to do the next day. If I have a match the next day, obviously I will not go out – – I will rest up for optimum performance.”

It was reported that Neymar was returning to Brazil in order to speed up his recovery. Though it seems that he is following through on his declaration that he would party if he wanted to.

The photo of Neymar partying it up in Rio suggests that the star is at the very least feeling better, assuming of course he isn’t just simply ignoring his injury like he did in Paris.

Fans have expressed mixed feelings about Neymar’s attitude regarding his injury, sports career, and commitment to party no matter what.

Especially considering statements he’s made that he doesn’t feel the need to win the Ballon d’Or to be considered a good player so long as the team wins the World Cup.

Some would prefer he focus on recovery so he comes back to the field strong and ready to play, others recognize the man is entitled to live his life how he sees fit, but no one denies that Neymar is having a blast both on and off the field.