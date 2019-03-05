Michael Jackson’s Music Pulled From Canadian Radio Stations Amid ‘Leaving Neverland’ Accusations

Micahel Jackson’s music has been pulled from three radio stations in Canada after the late singer had shocking allegations brought against him during HBO’s explosive documentary, Leaving Neverland.

According to Variety, three stations in Montreal have decided to no longer play Michael Jackson’s long list of hit songs following the sexual abuse detailed by accusers Wade Robson and James Safechuck in Leaving Neverland.

“We are attentive to the comments of our listeners, and the documentary released on Sunday evening created reactions. We prefer to observe the situation by removing the songs from our stations, for the time being,” a spokesperson for Cogeco Media, who owns CKOI, Rythme, and The Beat, revealed.

Many fans have been calling for radio stations and music streaming sites to no longer carry the work of alleged sex offenders such as Michael Jackson, R. Kelly, and most recently Ryan Adams.

On Sunday and Monday, HBO aired a two-part documentary which featured Wade Robson and James Safechuck telling their stories of how they came to know Michael Jackson and befriend him as young children looking to break into the entertainment business.

The men told similar stories of how the King of Pop enticed them with his wealth and child-like enthusiasm, all the while alienating them from their parents. Eventually, both men claim that Jackson began to sexually abuse them, which lasted for many years.

In the powerful film, Wade and James go into graphic detail about the type of things they claim MJ did to them during the years of abuse, and how they continued to love him and want to please him even though they were victimized.

Viewers were outraged by the claims in the documentary. Some siding with Robson and Safechuck in disbelief of their tragic stories, asking for everyone to finally wise up to the predator that Jackson allegedly was.

However, other loyal MJ fans were appalled by what they believed to be the lies of two men looking to capitalize off of their relationships with the singer a decade after his death.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the Jackson family has spoken out in support of the singer, defending his reputation and claiming that abuse detailed in Leaving Neverland is a web of lies, and that MJ had been proven innocent by a jury of his peers and cleared of all child molestation charges before his death.

Leaving Neverland is currently streaming on HBO.