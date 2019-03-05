Luke Perry Will Details Revealed, Actor Leaves His Fortune To Two Very Special People

Luke Perry fans everywhere are grieving the actor’s tragic death. On Monday, March 4, Luke passed away days after suffering a massive stroke. As his family prepares to lay him to rest, details about his will are being revealed. According to Radar Online, Luke Perry reportedly opted to leave his fortune to two of the most important people in his life: his children.

It has been reported that Luke’s 21-year-old son Jack and his 18-year-old daughter Sophie are his heirs. While very few details were revealed about Luke’s condition, an insider close to the famed actor shared details about his loving relationship with his children. “Luke loved his kids more than life itself,” an insider said.

Luke Perry was very involved in both of his children’s lives. His son, Jake, is reportedly a professional wrestler who goes by the name “Jungle Boy Nate Coy.” Like most doting fathers, Luke was very supportive of his son’s budding career. In fact, Luke was even seen at quite a few of Jake’s recent wrestling matches.

While his daughter, Sophie, usually opts to stay out of the limelight, she did post a candid photo with her father when she went to prom. She admitted she hadn’t posted the photo because her Instagram account was previously hacked but now she’s sharing the sweet memory with her father. The loving photo captures Luke kissing his daughter as she heads off to prom.

In the wake of Luke Perry’s death, that photo is now going viral on social media. In addition to Sophie’s photo, many of Luke’s iconic photos are also circulating online as his adoring fans have taken to social media to say goodbye. From his time on Beverly Hills 90210 to Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Riverdale, tons of photos have captured Luke at his best. Many of his co-stars have also posted memorable stills as they bid him farewell.

The latest news follows a string of reports about Luke Perry’s massive stroke. On Wednesday, February 27, Luke was rushed to the hospital after reportedly suffering a massive stroke in his Los Angeles, California home.

The insider was also asked about Luke Perry’s funeral. However, no details about the funeral arrangements have been disclosed as of yet. Sadly, Luke’s family is reportedly scrambling to make arrangements while reeling over his untimely death. “But as far as a funeral is concerned, it is just too soon to tell what is going to happen. Everyone is in so much shock right now that they are scrambling to cope with themselves emotionally. As of right now, they have not decided on any of that.”

Luke Perry is survived by his children Jack and Sophie and his fiancee Wendy Madison Bauer along with his mother, stepfather, and sister.