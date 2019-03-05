‘Jersey Shore’ Star Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola Engaged To Longtime Boyfriend

Wedding bells are in the air for Jersey Shore star Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola.

The reality TV star took to her Instagram account on Tuesday, March 5, to announce that she is engaged to her boyfriend of two years, Christian Biscardi, E! News reported.

Sammi shared a photo of her beau getting down on one knee in front of her, taking her hand in his as he popped the question.

“I’m completely overwhelmed with happiness,” the 31-year-old captioned the sweet photograph. “Yesterday was the best day of my life! I get to marry my other half, best friend and soulmate. I look forward to spending the rest of my live with you @biscardi I love you!!”

Christian also curated a celebratory post using the same photo, writing that he was “beyond excited to marry my best friend.”

Within an hour of having been posted, Sammi’s Instagram post announcing her exciting news had racked up over 300,000 likes and thousands of comments from fans and friends. Many of her pals from the Jersey Shore house also took the time to drop a note to Sammi.

“OMG IM SCREAMING SAMANTHA I LOVE YOU!! You deserve the world and i love him!!” wrote Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi.

Jenni “JWoww” Farley also got in on the celebration, saying that she was “so freaking happy” for her longtime friend.

Many fans of the MTV crew, however, are anxiously awaiting a response from the star’s famous ex Ronnie Ortiz-Magro. Ortiz-Magro has, as yet, has remained silent on the subject. Sammi and Ronnie dated throughout the original run of the series before eventually calling it quits in 2014.

According to E! News, Sammi became Instagram official with her now fiance in April of 2017. The relationship is also reportedly a major reason as to why the star opted out of joining the rest of the Jersey Shore cast members for the show’s reboot a year later.

“I am at a completely different place in my life right now focusing on my businesses and relationship,” Sammi explained in an Instagram post to her 2.9 million followers at the time, also noting that she wanted to avoid any “potentially toxic situations,” likely referring to her ex-boyfriend.

Despite not signing on for another summer in the infamous beach house, Sammi has remained close with her cast mates — particularly the ladies of the group. Though she was noticeably absent from Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino’s wedding, she did join Snooki, JWoww, and Angelina Pivarnick at Deena Cortese’s baby shower in November.