‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Rex Puts Pressure On Eric, Tripp & Haley Grow Closer

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Tuesday, March 5 reveal that there will be some interesting storylines involving many of Salem’s couples begin to play out.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of Our Lives fans will watch as Rex Brady (Kyle Lowder) will put pressure on his brother, Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan), in hopes of getting him to convince Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey) to accept his proposal. As many viewers already know, Eric and Sarah began to develop feelings for each other after she and Rex split up.

Sarah and Rex had a nasty break up at their engagement party after Sarah found out that Rex had cheated on her with his former girlfriend, Mimi Lockhart (Farah Fath), and fathered a child with her. Sarah quickly dumped Rex and called off the wedding, and he left Salem to help Mimi get settled into a new place and spend some time bonding with his baby daughter.

When Rex returned to Salem, he wanted nothing more than to rebuild his relationship with Sarah, who has seemingly moved on and began to feel for Eric, who had helped her during her time of heartbreak. However, Sarah eventually gave in to Rex and the pair got back together, but it’s been a struggle for both Sarah and Eric to hide their feelings.

Elsewhere in Salem, Days of our Lives fans will see Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams) help Haley hide from the police. Haley’s life has been turned upside down after Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford) revealed her illegal immigration status to all of Salem. Now Eli and Lani are looking for her, and she’s terrified that she will get deported. Tripp will help Haley hide in his loft, and the two will likely begin to grow on the bond they’ve already established as new friends.

In the latest #DAYS, Rafe attacks Ted and Tripp confronts Claire. https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/xpSo6cQJPH — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) March 5, 2019

Meanwhile, Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) will warn Ted Laurent (Giles Marini) to stay away from his wife, Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso). Rafe will confront Ted about his feelings for Hope, especially after he shockingly kissed her in a recent episode. The two men will exchange some heated words, which could turn physical.

All the while, Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) will find evidence that someone is watching her, and she’ll be terrified that El Fideo’s men have returned to finish the job of killing her, meaning she’ll likely turn to Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher) for help.

