Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton Reunite At Party For Prince Charles Amid Feud Rumors

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton, and Prince William reunited for the first time since the Christmas Day service at Sandringham last year to celebrate the men’s father Prince Charles. The group put on their most royal smiles, although at times they looked a bit strained, adding fuel to the rumors that the two women are still feuding.

According to The Cut, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended a fancy soiree at Buckingham Palace hosted by Queen Elizabeth to mark Prince Charles’ 50th anniversary of his investiture as the Prince of Wales.

Both women were dressed to the nines. Meghan wore an Amanda Wakeley coat over a pale brocade dress and carried a Wilbur & Gussie clutch, while Kate wore a pale blue dress with Victorian-inspired details and bishop sleeves.

Meghan and Prince Harry were sweetly touching each other throughout the party. Harry put his arm around his pregnant wife and Meghan took Harry’s arm several times during the event. The pair even wrapped their arms around one another as they moved about the room socializing.

Kate and Meghan chatted for a bit and appeared to be on good terms, though some tight smiles might indicate that there is trouble in royal paradise, still. Most recently, Harry and Meghan missed out on Kate’s 37th birthday celebrations and Kate wasn’t at Meghan’s New York baby shower last month, adding fuel to the long-standing fire that the two women don’t get along.

Today Her Majesty The Queen hosted a reception to mark the 50th Anniversary of the Investiture of The Prince of Wales at Buckingham Palace.

See @ClarenceHouse for updates. pic.twitter.com/oy2KnaLD47 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) March 5, 2019

Despite the rumors, both women appeared to hold their own at the event and both women are strong enough to play their roles, a palace insider told People.

“An ordinary woman is not going to get to become a princess,” they said. “There is a necessary strength of character and ambition and single-mindedness. It takes someone really strong. That is Kate and Meghan.”

Both women have been incredibly busy as of late in their roles. Harry and Meghan have been moving their soon-to-be family to Frogmore Cottage and have been visiting charities, along with a baby shower and a tour of Morocco. Kate and William have also been doing charity work, made a visit to Northern Ireland.

The party was part of a celebration for Prince Charles, who was made Prince of Wales when he was 9 years old in 1958. He had an official ceremony 50 years ago on July 1, 1969 at Caernarfon Castle in north Wales. Charles attended with his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.