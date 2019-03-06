Trump Surprises A Terminally Ill Fan With A Personal Phone Call

One dying Trump supporter got to check one last thing from his bucket list.

Jay Barrett, of West Haven, Connecticut, got the gift of a lifetime. Barrett is only 44-years-old but has only a short time left to live due to cystic fibrosis. He recently left the hospital so that he could live out the rest of his life in the peace and comfort of sister’s home where he’ll be surrounded by loved ones. His sister, Bridgette Hoskie, asked Barrett if there was anything on his bucket list she could help him fulfill in his remaining months on Earth. He told her that his dying wish was to have some form of communication with the President of the United States, according to Washington’s Top News. Barrett is a diehard Trump supporter who has been rooting for him since he announced he was running for president.

It was a pretty daunting request, but Hoskie was determined to do everything in her power to make it happen. She turned to social media and reached out to friends and strangers in hopes of connecting with Donald Trump. It wasn’t an easy request for her to make. In fact, Hoskie calls herself “100 democrat” and doesn’t necessarily agree with Trump’s policies. Nevertheless, her political beliefs didn’t stop her from doing her best to make the impossible happen. Social media users that caught wind of Hoskie’s desperate plea began sending emails to the White House requesting President Trump to reach out to Barrett.

Their kindness paid off. Late Tuesday evening Barrett picked up the phone only to realize the White House was calling him personally, according to Fox News.

“I’m the secretary for the president of the United States. Do you have time to talk to him?”

Unsurprisingly, Barrett was over the moon. The President started off the phone call with a compliment saying, “Alright Jay, You look handsome to me. I just saw a picture of you.”

Dying Trump fan says he got a call from president's son: A terminally ill man's “bucket list” includes a gesture from the president. https://t.co/7kmcYu05vl — Kona Nature Tours (@KonaNatureTours) March 5, 2019

The president went on to encourage Barrett to keep up the fight.

“I wish you could come to a rally. I wish you could come. I know you like that stuff and I wish you could…. It sounds like you have a great sister, Jay.”

Barrett later received a personal call from the president’s son, Eric Trump, as well as one from Lynn Patton, the regional chief of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. He was also told he could expect a personal letter from the president in the mail.

Barrett was given a mere six months left to live but he’s not discouraged. He hopes to stick around long enough to vote in support of Trump in the 2020 election.