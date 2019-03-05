Bebe Rexha Reconciles With Father After Controversy Over Graphic Music Video

Bebe Rexha and her father, Flamur Rexha are finally back in each other’s good graces.

According to TMZ, Bebe and Flamur dined at Trattoria Trecolori in Midtown Manhattan last night and the publication shares that they asked Bebe if the dinner was to make peace after their earlier disagreement. Both Bebe and her father assured reporters that it was indeed a make-up dinner and all was well. The singer was also asked how her dad feels about the video that initially pissed him off and she said that he’s fine with it…. probably until the next one comes out.

As the Inquisitr shared last week, things between the 29-year-old and her father went south after he was upset about his daughter’s revealing music video “Last Hurrah.” After seeing the video, he sent her a text explaining his feelings on it and they weren’t too warm and fuzzy. Bebe decided to share the text from her dad with her Instagram followers on her story and along with a screenshot of her dad’s text message, Bebe wrote “my dad hates me.”

“You better stop posting stupid pornography because you make me sick,” Flamur wrote in the text message to his daughter. “I can’t take this anymore.”

Once Bebe’s followers caught wind of her dad’s text, they took to social media to lash out at him for speaking to his daughter in that way. Some fans didn’t like the lack of support from Flamur while others criticized him for taking to text messages to discuss the situation with his daughter rather than calling her.

Shortly after she started receiving a lot of backlash from what she thought would be a silly post, the singer deleted the message from her Instagram story and then moved to Twitter to defend her father to her fans.

“Don’t say mean things about my dad please he is an amazing father,” she tweeted. “I’m disappointed in myself. I was being sarcastic. I understand where he is coming [from] as a father and that’s why the text was a bit harsh. I am upset that he still isn’t speaking to me, but he is still my father.”

As fans of Rexha know, it’s not uncommon for the singer to push the envelope on social media and rock skimpy outfits for her 7 million plus followers. Most recently, Rexha posted a photo of herself in a skin tight leather number that makes it look like she has bulls eyes on her breasts. So far, the image has earned the singer a lot of attention with over 34,000 likes and 400 plus comments.

This just goes to show that Bebe will be Bebe…