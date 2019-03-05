Emily Ratajkowski Goes Braless In Sultry New Instagram Photo

She may have taken a short break from all the sexy snaps, but Emily Ratajkowski is definitely back in full force.

The model took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a sultry new black and white photo, and she looks absolutely stunning in it. Emily went braless for her photo shoot with legendary fashion photographers Inez and Vinoodh, covering up her upper torso with a bundle of sheets.

In the picture, which is part of an ad campaign for brand Kerastase, she is seen crossing her arms just above the chest area while looking straight at the camera with her pouty lips slightly parted. Her voluminous hair, which is mainly swept to one side, is styled into perfectly loose curls. She sports some dark eyeshadow and a nude-colored lipstick shade, but looks super natural. The supermodel even jokes that she “woke up like this.”

And while many of her 22 million Instagram followers were quick to like the photo and to praise her looks, many comments were actually offered up in response to a news report that emerged recently. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Emily and her millionaire movie producer husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, are living rent free in their luxurious New York City loft.

Apparently, the 27-year-old and her beau are living in their $5,000-a-month Manhattan loft for free due to a legal loophole known as the Loft Law. This law ostensibly allows artists to live in commercial loft space without paying rent, if certain building code conditions are not met. That is apparently the case with the power couple, as the landlord is unable to evict them because the building does not own a specific certificate of occupancy or installed fire and other safety protections.

This law was designed to help low-income artists live in spaces that were also their workplace, but many are claiming the Gone Girl actress is taking advantage of it.

“Here is a prime example, in prime NYC real estate, where an uber-wealthy celebrity couple and tenant can take advantage and exploit a law that was intended for truly struggling artists and low-income families in need of affordable housing,” Carolyn Daly, spokeswoman for a coalition of loft building owners — including the building which houses the couple’s apartment — told The New York Post.

The report has brought Emily Ratajkowski some degree of online backlash, with many of her fans actually criticizing her for it. “Pay your rent. It’s a shame when rich people like you abuse the system. Unfollow,” one Instagram user commented on her photo, while another one chimed in, “Doing ads to pay rent.”