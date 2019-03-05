Emily Ratajkowski Goes Braless In Sultry New Instagram Photo

She may have taken a short break from all the sexy snaps, but Emily Ratajkowski is definitely back and in full force.

The model took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a sultry new black and white photo, and she looks absolutely stunning in it. Emrata went braless for her photo shoot with legendary fashion photographers Inez and Vinoodh, covering up her upper torso with a bundle of sheets.

In the picture, which is part of an ad campaign for brand Kerastase, she is seen crossing her arms just above the chest area while looking straight at the camera with her pouty lips slightly parted, while her voluminous hair, which is mainly swept to one side, is styled into perfect lose curls and waves. She sports some dark under-eye makeup shadow and a nude-colored lipstick shade, but looks super natural and even jokes that she “woke up like this.”

And while many of her 22 million Instagram followers were quick to like the photo and praise her looks, many comments were actually regarding a news report that emerged recently. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Emily and her millionaire movie producer husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, are living rent free in their luxurious New York City loft.

Apparently, the 27-year-old and her beau are living in their $5,000-a-month Manhattan loft for free due to a legal loophole known as the Loft Law, which allows artists to live in commercial loft space without paying rent if certain conditions are not met. That his the case with the power couple, as the landlord is unable to evict them because the building does not own a specific certificate of occupancy or fire or other safety precautions.

This law was design to help low-income artists live in spaces that were also their workplace, but many are claiming the Gone Girl actress is taking advantage of it.

“Here is a prime example, in prime NYC real estate, where an uber-wealthy celebrity couple and tenant can take advantage and exploit a law that was intended for truly struggling artists and low-income families in need of affordable housing,” Carolyn Daly, spokeswoman for a coalition of loft building owners that includes the couple’s apartment, told the New York Post.

The report has brought her online backlash, with many of her fans actually criticizing her for it. “Pay your rent. It’s a shame when rich people like you abuse the system. Unfollow,” one Instagram user commented on her photo, while another one chimed in, “Doing ads to pay rent.”