‘The Bachelor: The Women Tell All’ Spoilers: Caelynn Miller-Keyes Gets Emotional In The Hot Seat

Viewers may not have recovered yet from the stunning episode of The Bachelor that aired Monday night, but they are facing another episode Tuesday night too. It’s time for the women to gather and dish on their season and plenty of spoilers about the “WTA” special have emerged. Fans will be hearing quite a bit from eliminated contestant Caelynn Miller-Keyes and things will get emotional.

Fans were stunned when Colton Underwood eliminated Caelynn after their hometown date. Up until this point, many Bachelor fans thought that Miller-Keyes would likely be a frontrunner for Underwood’s final rose. However, after all of the hometown dates, Colton came to feel that his other three relationships had developed further than this one and he let her go.

The “WTA” special taped about 10 days ago and a lot of Bachelor spoilers related to it have emerged. Naturally, Caelynn will get a fair amount of time up on stage talking with host Chris Harrison and she’ll open up a lot about her experience.

This taping takes hours and is whittled down significantly, so it’s not known yet exactly how much of Miller-Keyes’ time will be featured during the special. That said, it seems likely that much of this time focusing on Caelynn will be included.

Spoiler guru Reality Steve shared that Caelynn cried through most of her time talking with Chris. She’ll talk about how she had fallen completely in love with Colton and had felt absolutely certain she’d be getting engaged to him. Miller-Keyes also admitted that she remains quite confused about where things went wrong in her relationship with Underwood.

As is standard with these “Tell All” specials, Colton will be brought out on stage later in the program. He’ll face some tough questions while he’s on stage, and Bachelor spoilers share that the situation with Caelynn will be brought up.

Caelynn will ask Colton what happened in their relationship that led him to eliminate her, and it sounds as if he still won’t have an especially concrete answer. The Bachelor spoilers indicate that he’ll say there was no specific thing she did wrong, and that he just had to follow his instincts.

Of course, now that viewers have seen the first part of Underwood’s overnight dates in Portugal, it’s easier to see why he eliminated Miller-Keyes. During his time in Portugal, he came to realize he wanted Cassie Randolph to be his final one and he had felt he was falling in love with both Hannah Godwin and Tayshia Adams too.

The show’s Twitter page has shared a sneak peek from Tuesday’s “Women Tell All,” and it confirms that Caelynn will be teary-eyed and want clarity from Colton. Will she feel any better once filming is over?

From the sounds of things, Miller-Keyes is still working through all of the hurt that came from the experience. However, fans may not want to count her out when it comes to returning to look for love this summer on Bachelor in Paradise.