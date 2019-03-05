Jessie James Decker Shows Off 25-Pound Weight Loss In Daisy Dukes, How She Did It & What She Weighs Now

Jessie James Decker is flaunting her amazing 25-pound weight loss following the birth of her third child last March and revealing the exact weight she now sees on the scale. Per Daily Mail, the country singer and Eric & Jessie reality star is showing off her seriously toned new body in new photos and revealing exactly how she dropped the baby weight.
The 30-year-old star showed off her insanely toned stomach in a floral crop top and a pair of Daisy Dukes in new photos, revealing that she turned to the South Beach Diet to help her get back into shape.
“I know I’m fueling my body with tons of good protein and veggies, which has always been key for me,” Decker – who welcomed her third child with her husband, football star Eric Decker, just less than a year ago – said.
“Thanks to South Beach, I’ve lost 25 pounds, and I’m excited,” she continued. “I’ve regained my confidence and have the energy I need to maintain this crazy life of mine!”
The star also opened up about the number she now sees on the scale. Decker said that she’s actually back to being the same weight she was when she married Eric in June 2013.
“My goal was to be able to fit into my clothes before I had the baby. I’m now at 115 and that was my goal,” she confirmed. “I weighed 115 on my wedding day, so I just wanted to be back where I was.”
Jessie also shared that losing weight this time around after her third child was actually a lot different to when she wanted to get her body back in shape following the birth of her 4-year-old daughter Vivianne and 3-year-old son Eric.
“Losing weight after the third baby, it felt very different to me than the first and second,” she admitted, adding that she “didn’t know what [she] was doing at all” when she tried to lose weight after giving birth to Vivianne back in 2014.
Her big reveal that she’s dropped 25-pounds over the past 12-months comes after The Inquisitr shared that Jessie’s been flaunting her amazing new body on Instagram this week. The stunning photos had fans in disbelief that she’s actually a mom to three children who are all under the age of five.
She’s been posting several impressive bikini photos to social media with husband Eric and a group of friends, including snaps showing her in a bright yellow two-piece while soaking up the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a yacht and another that had her doing a handstand at the beach alongside her husband.
Speaking of slipping back into a bikini for her recent vacation to Mexico, Jessie admitted that she’s finally feeling “good” about her body thanks to her new diet plan.
“I feel like I’m ready to get back on my bikini and feel confident amongst all of our friends and I’m excited,” Jessie said.
I know I just posted a lot of videos and a picture but I’m just so excited about this program and really feel like it could help anyone who is struggling with weight loss! I know you’ll see a lot of people in the public eye and they drop weight in what seems like five minutes after having a baby and I think we all feel like we should live up to those expectations. I’ve even been guilty of that myself and thinking I need to rush and lose weight two months after having a baby when I see all these skinny girls post baby but that is just not realistic for the majority of us. I have been every shape and size over the last 4 1/2 years from having children and never had to worry about losing weight until I had kids. I had good metabolism and had always been that way before. Having children definitely changed everything and I’m so blessed and grateful to have my babies as y’all know but it definitely can test your self-esteem when you are used to looking and feeling a certain way. I got up to 165 pounds with my first baby and being 5’1 it was really hard on my frame and I definitely struggled self esteem wise. I wish I would have known about the South Beach diet then. This is the fastest I have ever lost weight from all of my pregnancies and I truly think it’s just from educating myself and knowing what to do and having this program right in front of me. My goal now as far as my body goes is to be healthy and happy and fit not “skinny” just fit and healthy and the best version of myself. don’t ever feel like you hit a dead end road or you want to give up or feel hopeless. I see y’all’s DM‘s every day asking me and I can finally really share with you everything combined in one Instagram post!! I want to answer any questions y’all have in the comment section about this program. I even have provided a before and after shot. I’m a little nervous about showing y’all that before because I was pretty uncomfortable but I want to keep it real with you guys! I really feel like this program can help and it keeps you on track and is not complicated. I love y’all and also want to add that I got South Beach to give you guys 40% off if you use link in bio @southbeachdiet
Back in January, Decker shared a before and after photo of her recent weight loss on her Instagram account.
In the same post, she spoke openly to her 3 million fans in a video about how she got back into shape while she also told fans that she never had much a problem losing weight and staying healthy until she became a mom. Jessie also revealed that she hit 165 pounds with her first child.