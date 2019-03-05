Jessie James Decker Shows Off 25-Pound Weight Loss In Daisy Dukes, How She Did It & What She Weighs Now

Jessie's flaunting her 25-pound weight loss and revealing the new number on the scale.

Jessie James Decker is flaunting her amazing 25-pound weight loss following the birth of her third child last March and revealing the exact weight she now sees on the scale. Per Daily Mail, the country singer and Eric & Jessie reality star is showing off her seriously toned new body in new photos and revealing exactly how she dropped the baby weight.

The 30-year-old star showed off her insanely toned stomach in a floral crop top and a pair of Daisy Dukes in new photos, revealing that she turned to the South Beach Diet to help her get back into shape.

“I know I’m fueling my body with tons of good protein and veggies, which has always been key for me,” Decker – who welcomed her third child with her husband, football star Eric Decker, just less than a year ago – said.

“Thanks to South Beach, I’ve lost 25 pounds, and I’m excited,” she continued. “I’ve regained my confidence and have the energy I need to maintain this crazy life of mine!”

The star also opened up about the number she now sees on the scale. Decker said that she’s actually back to being the same weight she was when she married Eric in June 2013.

“My goal was to be able to fit into my clothes before I had the baby. I’m now at 115 and that was my goal,” she confirmed. “I weighed 115 on my wedding day, so I just wanted to be back where I was.”

Jessie also shared that losing weight this time around after her third child was actually a lot different to when she wanted to get her body back in shape following the birth of her 4-year-old daughter Vivianne and 3-year-old son Eric.

“Losing weight after the third baby, it felt very different to me than the first and second,” she admitted, adding that she “didn’t know what [she] was doing at all” when she tried to lose weight after giving birth to Vivianne back in 2014.

Her big reveal that she’s dropped 25-pounds over the past 12-months comes after The Inquisitr shared that Jessie’s been flaunting her amazing new body on Instagram this week. The stunning photos had fans in disbelief that she’s actually a mom to three children who are all under the age of five.

She’s been posting several impressive bikini photos to social media with husband Eric and a group of friends, including snaps showing her in a bright yellow two-piece while soaking up the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a yacht and another that had her doing a handstand at the beach alongside her husband.

Speaking of slipping back into a bikini for her recent vacation to Mexico, Jessie admitted that she’s finally feeling “good” about her body thanks to her new diet plan.

“I feel like I’m ready to get back on my bikini and feel confident amongst all of our friends and I’m excited,” Jessie said.

Back in January, Decker shared a before and after photo of her recent weight loss on her Instagram account.

In the same post, she spoke openly to her 3 million fans in a video about how she got back into shape while she also told fans that she never had much a problem losing weight and staying healthy until she became a mom. Jessie also revealed that she hit 165 pounds with her first child.