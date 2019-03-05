Trump Attacks ‘Crazy’ Democrats For Using Probe To ‘Harass’ Him And His Associates

On Monday, Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee launched a wide-ranging request for documents related to Donald Trump and his associates. On Tuesday, the president turned to Twitter to accuse Democrats of going “stone cold crazy” and using the probe as a way to harass “innocent people.”

After taking control of the House earlier this year, Democrats have been using their power to investigate the White House. In his tweet, Trump called out Democratic Rep. Jerrold Nadler from New York, who is the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, a Democrat from California for their parts in probing the president and his associates.

“Now that they realize the only Collusion with Russia was done by Crooked Hillary Clinton & the Democrats, Nadler, Schiff and the Dem heads of the Committees have gone stone cold CRAZY,” the president of the United States wrote. “81 letter sent to innocent people to harass them. They won’t get ANYTHING done for our Country!”

An hour later, he wrote another tweet calling the investigation the “greatest overreach in the history of our Country.” He added that the investigation was a fishing expedition for criminal behavior and said that the real crime is the investigation.

Trump has attacked people involved with investigations into this behavior before, but his latest tweet is a sign that he is pushing back even more aggressively against House Democrats. It’s also in contradiction to a statement he made last night in which he claimed that he may cooperate with the investigation.

“I cooperate all the time with everybody,” he said.

DEVELOPING President Trump accuses Rep. Jerrold Nadler of harassment https://t.co/4OrbyWtemc pic.twitter.com/Ovl9izCoDU — The Hill (@thehill) March 5, 2019

On Monday, Nadler requested documents from 81 people close to Trump, as The Inquisitr previously reported. Some of those included in the request are White House chief of staff Reince Priebus, the former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, the former White House communications director Hope Hicks, and former White House counsel Don McGahn.

In response, the White House issued a statement condemning Nadler for using political motivation to attack the president and calling the investigation “abusive.” Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders released a statement calling the investigation “radical” and part of a political game, according to Politico.

“The Democrats are more interested in pathetic political games and catering to a radical, leftist base than on producing results for our citizens,” she said. “The Democrats are not after the truth, they are after the president.”