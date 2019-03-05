Tori Spelling Shocked Over Luke Perry Death: ‘He Was Family’

Tori Spelling is just one of Luke Perry’s former co-stars who is completely shocked and saddened by his untimely death.

According to People Magazine, Tori Spelling claims that she’s devastated after finding out that Luke Perry died due to complications from a stroke that he suffered last week.

Tori and Luke starred alongside each other as Donna Martin and Dylan McKay on Fox’s hit teen 90’s drama Beverly Hills, 90210 for years. Of course Tori’s famous father, Aaron Spelling, was the TV mogul behind the hit show.

“I’m in utter shock and heartbroken. I’m saddened for his kids whom he adored beyond words. He was so proud of Jack and Sophie. Luke was one of the kindest and most humble human beings I’ve ever known. I’m grateful for the years of friendship we had. He truly was family to me, a protector and a brother. I’m so sorry for the loss that everyone is experiencing,” Tori said.

Perry’s other 90210 co-stars such as Ian Ziering, Jennie Garth, and Gabrielle Carteris have also spoken out in sadness about the actor’s sudden and tragic passing.

Luke was rushed to the hospital last week after paramedics were called to his house in Sherman Oaks, California. Perry was said to have had a massive stroke and was kept in the hospital under observation. However, he never recovered.

His rep revealed the shocking news of his death on Monday, adding that Luke Perry was surrounded by those he loved in his final moments, such as his children, Jack and Sophie, fiance Wendy Madison, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Anne Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close friends and family members.

The family is thanking everyone for their love and support, and asking for privacy as they mourn the loss during this difficult time.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Perry’s former co-star, Shannen Doherty, opened up about her sadness over Luke’s passing. Doherty says that she will miss the actor every day, and that although they had fallen out of touch after their run on Beverly Hills, 90210, he was there for her when she went public with her breast cancer fight.

Doherty says the pair rekindled their friendship and had reunited for lunch just a few weeks before Perry’s death. Shannen also says that Luke’s children were his greatest accomplishment, revealing that he loved them above everything else in his life.

There is no word on Luke Perry’s funeral at this time.