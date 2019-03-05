‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers And Rumors: Actress Alice Hunter Confirms Kerry’s Exit

Star of The Young and the Restless, Alice Hunter, confirmed that she is leaving the show, which means that Jabot chemist, Kerry Johnson will soon be on her way out the door, which means that Jack Abbott will find himself unlucky in love once again. In confirming her exit, Hunter dropped some intriguing spoilers about the storyline that ends in Kerry’s departure.

Yesterday, Inquisitr reported that Hunter posted on social media, and her words caused fans to wonder if she was leaving the show. Later, the actress confirmed her exit.

Hunter tweeted, “To all asking – yes, Kerry is taking an indefinite hiatus. She earns it though. You’ll see soon enough. I LOVE the arc, even if I’m sad to leave.” She continued, “And yes, a bunch of #YR cast & crew surprised me Friday and it was something I’ll never forget.”

Fans weren’t thrilled to hear the news. The strong female trio at Jabot with Kerry, Phyllis (Gina Tognoni), and Lauren (Tracey Bregman) is something that fans enjoyed but never seemed to get enough of after it started. The three non-Abbott women leading the powerful cosmetics company in Genoa City created a refreshing change from the typical Jabot storyline. Plus, it is nice to see strong female relationships on the show

My mentors. My friends. This journey has been indescribable. #YR pic.twitter.com/mZdjLrVYmm — Alice Hunter (@itsalicehunter) March 4, 2019

Of course, now spoilers reveal that Jack (Peter Bergman) asks Kerry to help him and Billy (Jason Thompson) get the goods on Phyllis to oust her as Jabot’s CEO. Something, of course, Kerry is hesitant to do since she and Phyllis share far more than a boss and employee relationship. Of course, Kerry and Jack also recently reached a good place in their relationship where her secrets about freezing her eggs finally came out, and she and Jack made peace with the fact that they’re at different points in their lives but still enjoy each other.

When fans inquired about her exit, Hunter revealed, “I hope you like it! I liked a lot about it but we’ll see how it goes over.” She further explained to fans, “I think the show is heading in a positive direction though! And I leave in a very interesting way…”

It sounds like Kerry’s exit storyline could be a juicy one filled with a few unexpected twists along the way. Kerry leaving with a potential Abbott pregnancy could for sure shake things up a bit for Jack as well as ensure a future legacy character on the show. The possibilities for what happens when the chemist exits are nearly endless.

Hunter also tweeted her support of Phyllis and Billy’s relationship. Is she giving a foreshadowing of what’s to come, or is she just a “Philly” ‘shipper? It’s tough to tell. One thing is sure, fans certainly hate to see Hunter exit the show, and they lavished her with praise.