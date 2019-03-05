Travis Scott Deleted His Instagram Account To Prove Loyalty To Kylie Jenner, Per ‘TMZ’

Travis Scott is trying to prove his loyalty to girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, after it was reported that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star had accused her baby daddy of cheating on her.

According to TMZ, not long after the cheating rumors surfaced, Scott deleted his Instagram account to prove that Kylie and their daughter Stormi Webster are his number one priority.

Sources tell the outlet that Kylie had found multiple “over friendly” messages between Travis and several women that he had been chatting with on the social media app. Jenner was allegedly furious by what she found, and thought that the messages served as “evidence” that her boyfriend had been cheating on her.

Scott’s willingness to delete his Instagram seemed to diffuse the situation and hold off a breakup since Jenner was said to be furious after finding the messages on his phone.

The rapper also gave his baby mama a huge shout-out following his concert at Madison Square Garden last week, screaming out that he loved his “wifey” to close the New York City show amid the cheating rumors.

Meanwhile, insiders claim that Travis’ Instagram account isn’t gone for good and that the rapper plans to reactivate the account as soon as things are patched up with Kylie.

It seems that Kylie Jenner could be on the defensive when it comes to Travis Scott’s online conversations after watching her older sister, Khloe Kardashian, get cheated on twice by the father of her child, Tristan Thompson.

Tristan was busted cheating on Khloe last April while the reality star was nine months pregnant with their daughter, True. The scandal was shocking to the entire family, and Kardashian gave birth just hours after photos and videos of Thompson kissing another woman surfaced online.

Khloe and Tristan stayed together and tried to work through their relationship issues. However, last month, Thompson reportedly cheated on Kardashian again, this time with Kylie’s best friend, Jordyn Woods. The couple split and Khloe has been dealing with a tremendous amount of hurt, anger, and heartbreak ever since, all while in the public eye.

It seems that Kylie would like to avoid the same type of situation with Travis, and is making it clear that she will not be treated poorly or cheated on by the rapper.

Fans can see more of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s relationship when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a brand new season later this month.