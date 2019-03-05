China Announces New Driver-less Magnetic Levitation Train Coming In 2020

China's new 2020 driver-less maglev trains promise higher speeds and greater convenience traveling between cities.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, China announces intention to put a new driver-less magnetic levitation train into operation as soon as 2020.

Xinhua News Agency, China’s state run media organization, announced the countries goal to introduce a new line of trains that will be faster, quieter, and operate without a driver at the wheel.

The magnetic levitation technology, maglev for short, allows the train to run along the tracks without actually touching anything through the use of magnetism. This ability to ‘hover’ permits the trains to run faster and quieter as there is no friction or traditional braking system.

According to CNN, this maglev technology makes the trains no louder than a vacuum.

The current 2,0 maglev trains in operation in Changsha, China require a human behind the controls and run at a speed of 160 kilometers per hour or nearly 100 miles per hour.

This upcoming third generation will run at speeds of 200 kph or 124 mph and will not require human interaction to operate.

Zhou Qinghe, chairman of CRRC Zhuzhou Locomotives CO. Ltd., the company behind the creation of the trains, says that the new “powerful brain” will make the trains safer and more autonomous.

He also added that they’re “like a roller coaster” when ascending hills and can traverse four stories in as little as 100 meters or 328 feet.

China is hoping to use these new driver-less maglevs for intercity transit. Covering distances anywhere from 50 to 200 kilometers or 31 to 124 miles between cities.

The firsts maglev train line China opened was the track between the Shanghai Pudong Airport and Shanghai’s city center in 2002. The project was a joint collaboration of Shanghai Maglev Transportation Development Co. Ltd and an association of multiple German businesses.

China Photos / Getty Images

This line can reach speeds of 400 kph or 248 mph and is considered one of the world’s fastest maglev trains.

The Daily Mail states that higher speeds are difficult as air resistance creates significant friction. But it is theorized that faster speeds would be possible utilizing a vacuum tube that would cut down on air resistance and theoretically provide up to seven times the velocity.

China currently has the world’s largest network of high-speed railways. Xinhua News Agency claims the total length of track equals 25,000 kilometres or 15,534 miles.

The cost of construction on this railways between 2016 and 2020 was estimated to be around 2.8 trillion yuan or $417 billion.

No doubt the significant population of the Shanghai area is a strong motivator for the Chinese government to implement public transportation systems to facilitate its people.

The news of these driver-less maglev trains is an intriguing step of automation in the railway industry.