‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska Shows Off Stunning Post-Baby Body

It has been six-months since Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska gave birth to her third child, daughter baby Layne, and already Chelsea is looking fabulous. According to OK! Magazine, Chelsea was out and about shopping over the weekend in her home state of South Dakota and the mom of three shared a series of photos to her Instagram story showing off her stunning post-baby body.

In one photo, Chelsea is wearing a camo jumpsuit while wearing her long hair in a ponytail. In another photo, Chelsea’s long hair is worn down and she is sporting a white tank top and dark pants while the photo says, “a good high waist moment.” In another photo, Chelsea is wearing a long animal print sweater. This is an interesting choice for the mom of three as in the early days of the show she was known for wearing a lot of leopard print clothing and it is great to see that she still loves animal print.

It can be hard to gain back confidence in your body after having a baby, but it looks like Chelsea not only looks great, but feels great in her body, too, which is important.

Chelsea gave birth to her daughter Layne on August 29, 2018. Interestingly, that also happens to be Chelsea’s birthday! It’s hard to believe that her baby is already six months old, but on Sunday Chelsea took to Instagram to share a photo of baby Layne, celebrating her turning six months old.

Chelsea and her husband Cole have a son as well, Watson, who they welcomed in January 2017. Along with her two children with her husband, Chelsea is also the mom to nine-year-old daughter, Aubree.

Season 2 of MTV’s hit show 16 and Pregnant introduced the world to Chelsea Houska. On the episode, she found out she was pregnant with a daughter with her then boyfriend Adam Lind. The couple didn’t last and Adam has been mostly absent from his child’s life, something that has been playing out on the most recent season of the show. Although Adam may not be around too much, Cole has been a wonderful step-father to Aubree.

With three kids at home, some fans wonder if Cole and Chelsea plan on having more children. Well, it turns out they do! As previously reported by Inquisitr, Chelsea recently opened up on her Instagram story, answering fans questions. She revealed that she and Cole do want to have more children, but that she probably wouldn’t do a home birth. However, she said she would be open to having a water birth at the hospital.

New episodes of Teen Mom 2 airs Monday nights on MTV.