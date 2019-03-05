Billie Eilish Explains The Meaning Behind Her Song ‘Wish You Were Gay’

Rising star Billie Eilish is one to keep an eye out for. The 17-year-old singer-songwriter is ready to take over the world. Earlier this year, NME noted that she was the most talked-about teen on the planet.

This week, Eilish released a new song, “Wish You Were Gay,” which will be taken from her debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? In a report published Monday, NME detailed what the song is about, as Billie told fans on an Instagram story last year.

“I wrote this song about a guy that really was not interested in me and it made me feel horrible, so the song is called “Wish You Were Gay”,” the “Bury A Friend” hitmaker expressed in the video.

“And that’s so not meant to be offensive in any way. It doesn’t mean that I wish he was like… it literally means I wish he was gay so that he didn’t like me for an actual reason, instead of the fact.”

Billie’s debut EP, Don’t Smile At Me, has cemented her as one of music’s biggest breakout stars. It peaked within the Top 10 in Australia and Top 20 in the U.K. and the U.S. It’s been certified gold in the U.K., U.S., and Austria. It went platinum in New Zealand and Canada.

After the release of the EP, she was named Apples UpNext Artist, Billboard announced. This is where Apple Music chooses an artist they’re currently into to give a huge boost by using their editorial team’s elusive resources to promote the act.

Zane Lowe has backed Billie Eilish and has praised her in interviews.

“Billie is an amazing modern pop star. For someone so young, she’s got such a clear vision about the way she wants her music to be delivered and presented,” he said, according to Billboard.

Eilish collaborated with singer Khalid on the single “Lovely.” The music video has been watched over 256 million times on YouTube, making it her most watched video to date. Her other music videos have all been watched in their millions.

Billie’s debut album is set to be released March 29 via Interscope Records and consists of 14 tracks.

She is currently embarking on a European tour. On her Instagram page, she posts photos from the cities she’s visited. Her account has 13.9 million followers, which have no sign of slowing down anytime soon, as her posts are liked in their millions and commented in their thousands. Her social media presence is huge and she updates her account regularly.