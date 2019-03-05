‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Leah Messer Claps Back On Social Media: ‘They’re Going To Edit How They Want’

The cast of Teen Mom 2 is used to people slamming them on social media for various things from the show. On Monday, however, Leah Messer clapped back at fans on social media who said the mom of three shouldn’t be on her phone while in her car. Leah explained that things are “edited” a certain way to get the kind of reaction she was getting on her Twitter account.

Leah wrote, “I thought we were talking about Ali getting out of her seat. Listen, I usually voice text unless I’m filming and we’re backing up and pulling in somewhere for cameras. I’m not always texting. Like I said they’re going to edit how they want to get a reaction from people like YOU.”

Of course, although Teen Mom 2 shows the lives of the girls, it is still reality television show. Anyone who watches reality television knows that it is all about drama.

For Leah, it appears she knew that her segment on Monday nights new episode was going to be full of drama. Before the show started, she shared a photo of her daughter Addie to Instagram and captioned it, “Silencing all the haters with Adalynns current mood.”

On the new episode of Teen Mom 2, fans watched as Leah realized she needed to talk to Addie’s dad about his visitation with her. Jeremy Calvert often works out of town and his job takes him away for long periods at a time. As a result, he isn’t able to visit with Addie as much as he would like. As a result, this has impacted his daughter and Leah opened up to him about him needing to spend more time with her. He agreed that, when he is back in town and not working, he can take their daughter more.

Fans have also met Leah Messer’s new boyfriend on Teen Mom 2 this season. It was revealed that Leah and her boyfriend, Jason Jordan, started dating last summer. At the time, little was known about him, but now fans know that he is over a decade older than the mom of three and has a child of his own from a previous relationship. However, that doesn’t mean that things aren’t working out between the couple. In fact, things seem to be going incredibly well and Leah seems very happy to be with Jason.

New episodes of Teen Mom 2 are currently airing Monday nights on MTV. Fans can catch up with Leah and her girls on brand new episodes of Season 9.