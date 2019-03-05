‘RHOA’ Star NeNe Leakes Stands By Ripping Off Nosy Cameraman’s Shirt

NeNe Leakes defends her attack on the cameraman that attempted to go inside her closet and doesn't care what the fans think about her reaction.

According to a report by People, NeNe Leakes doesn’t think she did anything wrong after ripping a cameraman’s shirt when he tried to go in her closet.

Sunday night’s episode of Real Housewives of Atlanta sparked some considerable controversy when Leakes aggressively attacked one of the cameramen. She was hosting a “Bye Wig” party that required all attendants to come without any extensions, wigs, weaves or any similar attachments or augmentations to their natural hair.

It was during this party that Kandi Burruss and Porsha Williams decided to take a peek at Leakes’ closet upstairs. Burruss revealed that she had always wanted to see Leakes’ closet, given how much she talks about it and that few people have been inside.

Leakes was visibly upset by the intrusion and shouted that her closet was “not together” and declared they weren’t allowed to go in. Even though she was annoyed that the two women went inside anyway, she was still trying to remain calm, yet continued hollering at them.

But when the cameraman decided he was going in to grab some footage, that was when Leakes reportedly lost it.

She immediately jumped to her feet and grappled with the cameraman, ripping his shirt. It sparked a panic as the other women in the room started screaming, a few still not entirely sure what was going on.

The camera then went dark.

After the backlash from fans, Leakes appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen to give some clarity about why she felt justified in attacking the man and why she didn’t feel it was an overreaction, as some suggest.

“How are you going to overreact in your own home? If I tell you to visit me and sit right here, you need to sit right here. You don’t have the right to go through my house to open my doors, my closets, my pantries, none of that.”

When Cohen showed her a poll revealing the fans’ negative reaction to the event, Leakes brushed it off saying she didn’t care “whose side they’re on.”

Other than the comment on the episode when she shouts that her closet “isn’t ready,” it is not apparent why she didn’t want anyone to see it. It’s also interesting that she wasn’t nearly as upset about the other women taking a look as she was about fans potentially seeing it with the help of the cameraman.

Regardless of the invasion of privacy, Leakes has apparently managed to alienate the show’s fans by her strong reaction and created an even bigger buzz about what might be in her closet.