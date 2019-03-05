Michael Jackson Fans Aren’t Happy With Oprah ‘Taking Sides’ Over The ‘Leaving Neverland’ Special

Oprah Winfrey is adored by many around the world. However, Michael Jackson fans aren’t happy with her right now. HBO’s documentary Leaving Neverland has already aired in the U.S. and the reception shows in an article from Metro, which detailed how viewers were left shocked.

In a more recent report from Metro, the outlet noted what Michael Jackson’s fans have been saying about Winfrey after she interviewed two men, Wade Robson and James Safechuck, who claim they were sexually abused by Jackson when they were young.

Oprah hosted a one-hour special with Robson and Safechuck, titled After Neverland. It aired straight after the documentary’s second and final part.

“I recall Oprah used to put both sides of the story on her show. Now… completely one-sided, without evidence, & an audience filled with actual sexual abuse victims. This is not journalism. This is emotionally manipulative propaganda. #AfterNeverland #MockingbirdMedia #MJInnocent,” one fan tweeted passionately, as quoted by Metro.

“I’m old enough to remember Oprah did specials defending Jacko and saying she had no idea about Harvey [Weinstein]. All of a sudden she’s outraged? Please… #LeavingNeverland,” another user expressed.

Winfrey’s career spans over four decades and has made a lot of impact on those who watch her. She was named North America’s first African-American multi-billionaire, according to Forbes.

Michael’s team tried to prevent the documentary from airing and threatened the network with a $100 million lawsuit. However, it still aired on HBO. The documentary features interviews with Robson, Safechuck, and several of their family members. It will now be broadcasted worldwide to 130 different territories after being picked up globally.

She became the host of The Oprah Winfrey Show in September 1986. The show ran until May 2011. Forbes reported that it remains the highest-rated daytime talk show in American television history. In January 2011, the Oprah Winfrey Network debuted to approximately 80 million homes, replacing the Discovery Health Channel. The network is led by Winfrey, and its original programming is targeted towards African-American audiences. As of February 2015, OWN is available to approximately 81.9 million pay television households, which TV By The Numbers announced.

Aside from being a television host, Winfrey is also an actress. Her film debut, in 1985, was playing the role of Sofia in The Color Purple. She has since starred in The Butler, Selma, and A Wrinkle in Time. She has done voice-overs in Charlotte’s Web, Bee Movie, The Princess & The Frog, and The Handmaid’s Tale to name a few. In 2011, she won the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award at the Academy Awards, which is an award for outstanding contributions to humanitarian causes.