Shannen Doherty ‘Devastated’ Following Luke Perry’s Death

Shannen Doherty is opening up about the death of her longtime friend, Luke Perry. The actress says she completely devastated by her former Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star’s passing, and opens up about what he’s left behind.

According to People Magazine, Doherty says she’s in utter disbelief after finding out that her friend, Luke Perry, had died. The actor suffered a stroke last week and passed away on Monday morning.

“I am in shock. Heartbroken. Devastated by the loss of my friend. I have so many memories with Luke that make me smile and that are forever imprinted on my heart and mind,” Doherty told the outlet.

As many fans know, Shannen and Luke starred together as one of television’s most beloved teen couples, Brenda Walsh and Dylan McKay. Doherty admits that she and Perry lost touch with one another after their time on the show was over. However, when she went public with her fight against breast cancer, Luke was there for her.

“Luke was a smart, quiet, humble and complex man with a heart of gold and never-ending well of integrity and love. Luke reached out to me during my cancer journey and we picked right back up, albeit older and wiser, but that connection remained intact,” Shannen revealed.

Shannen Doherty Fights Back Tears After Luke Perry's Reported Stroke: ‘He’s Going to Be Great’ https://t.co/csbhA6xZHR — People (@people) March 4, 2019

The news of Luke Perry’s death comes just days after a Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot had been planned with original cast members Jennie Garth, Tori Spelling, Ian Ziering, Brian Austin Green, Jason Priestley, and Gabrielle Carteris.

Neither Perry nor Shannen Doherty had signed on for the reboot. However, the actress did reveal that she and Luke did want to work together again on something “special and meaningful” for their fans.

Doherty went on to reveal that Perry was a family man who loved his two children, Jack and Sophie, with everything he had. Shannen says that Luke was a proud dad who often showed her videos of his kids, and revealed that they were ultimately his biggest accomplishment.

Shannen also went on to say that she last saw Luke only a few weeks ago when they met up for lunch, adding that Perry chose a restaurant that would allow his dog, Penny, to come in.

The actress revealed that Luke was smiling and happy to be reunited with his former co-star as his beloved pet laid under the booth at their feet.

“I will miss him everyday,” Doherty added.

Shannen Doherty and Luke Perry’s friendship may have had its ups and downs, but the actress says she’ll never forget the happy memories she shared with her friend.