Bethenny Frankel’s New Boyfriend Paul Bernon Appears Alongside Her In Court

She's battling for full custody against ex-husband Jason Hoppy.

Bethenny Frankel didn’t attend her latest custody hearing alone.

As she prepared to battle ex-husband Jason Hoppy for full custody of their eight-year-old daughter, Bryn Casey Hoppy, the Real Housewives of New York City cast member was joined by her boyfriend, film producer Paul Bernon.

On March 4, Radar Online shared photos taken at a Manhattan court room, which featured Frankel, who was wearing a black dress, heels, and a trench coat, staying close to her partner, who wore a light blazer and dark pants.

“Bethenny and Paul were talking intently with each other in the hallway,” an insider said. “Paul and Bethenny were very close when they weren’t in the courtroom.”

During the hearing, Frankel’s personal life was a hot topic for her ex and at one point, he was accused of asking her, via text message, “which boyfriend” she has now. Hoppy’s attorney also brought up the alleged overdose death of Frankel’s former boyfriend, Dennis Shields, and argued that he wasn’t being unreasonable when he requested Frankel be drug tested.

Frankel and Shields dated on and off for two years and were believed to be together at the time of his August 2018 death.

Two months after his passing, Frankel went public with Bernon during a visit to his home in Boston, Massachusetts.

At the end of last year, after being spotted with their families in New York City, Frankel and Bernon rang in the New Year with their children in Mexico at the Rosewood Mayakoba resort in Playa del Carmen.

At the time, an insider told People magazine that the reality star looked “very happy” to be celebrating the holidays with her boyfriend, her daughter, and his children.

“The kids were always out and about, running around having fun, while Bethenny spent a lot of time hanging out on the beach, talking a lot and holding court with her group,” the source revealed. “At one point, she and her boyfriend went for a walk and held hands. They seemed happy.”

While Frankel and Bernon were dating during filming on The Real Housewives of New York City, it is not yet known whether or not Bernon will be featured on the show. However, he did not make any appearances during the trailer preview.

To see more of Frankel and her co-stars, don’t miss the premiere episode of The Real Housewives of New York City Season 11 on Wednesday, March 6 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.