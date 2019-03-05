Khloe Kardashian And Her Sisters Hit The Skating Rink To Get Away From It All

Khoe Kardashian and her sister enjoy a night out at the skating rink to get away from it all and have some fun.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, Khloe Kardashian and her sisters, except for Kim Kardashian, hit the skating rink to take a break from all the drama.

The last couple of weeks have been an absolute nightmare for Khloe and her sisters as the cheating scandal hit a fever pitch.

Amid all the drama of finding out about the cheating, trying to shield her daughter from the scandal, responding to reporters and fans about every minute detail, all while still trying to keep her business and personal life together is no doubt exhausting.

As previously reported by Inquisitr, Khloe revealed that she often resorts to physical activity, like going to the gym to get her mind off things and give her something to focus on.

During her breakup with her husband Lamar Odom she says she focused on getting her “revenge body” put together.

While working on getting in serious shape during this scandal, it seems she’s also taking time to be with her sisters and just get away from it all.

The Kardashian and Jenner sisters, Kim being the only absentee, were seen skating at Skateland in Northridge, California, goofing off and letting off some steam.

In a series of Instagram stories Khloe records the sisters skating around, laughing, and having a good time. Though Khloe is never seen skating in the videos, she does provide commentary and seems to be enjoying herself.

It would appear she’s following through on her declaration on Twitter March 2 that she needed to put that scandal behind her and move on with her life.

“I have to move on with my life & count my blessings, my family, my health, & my beautiful baby True.”

The sisters seem to be a huge support for Khloe as she goes through the breakup scandal, in addition to the skate night they also had a girls night out shortly after the scandal first broke as covered by Inquisitr.

They were dressed in sheer clothing and posted a few sexy pictures of the occasion on social media. While it wasn’t exactly clear what it was they were doing to blow off steam that night, they did see to be enjoying themselves.

A scandal like this would be devastating for anyone and Khloe seems to be holding strong as she bears through it. Hopefully she and her daughter True can move on and find a return to normalcy after this all dies down.

Assuming interest in the scandal doesn’t flare back up again on the upcoming season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.