Nick Jonas Gushes About First Love Miley Cyrus In New Interview

Nick Jonas gushed about his first love Miley Cyrus in a new interview with Apple Music’s Beats 1 Chart radio show on Monday, March 4, reported Us Weekly, sending longtime fans of the singers and exes into a frenzy despite the fact they both went on to marry Liam Hemsworth and Priyanka Chopra within weeks of one another in 2018.

Jonas said to the outlet that he is happy for Cyrus, whom he dated when the two were just teenagers and launching their careers on The Disney Channel. They dated from June 2006 through December 2007.

Fans never quite got over their split, always hoping they would reconcile, despite Jonas being linked to women such as Selena Gomez, Delta Goodrem, Olivia Culpo, Kate Hudson, and Georgia Fowler. Cyrus met Hemsworth on the set of the film adaptation of the Nicholas Sparks book The Last Song and became engaged to the handsome Aussie actor shortly thereafter, officially breaking up #Niley for good.

“She’s a real singer,” Jonas said during the interview, alongside brothers Joe and Kevin Jonas. “But we knew that ’cause we grew up with her.”

“We had a song with her back in the day called ‘Before the Storm,’ which is my favorite catalog song of the Jonas Brothers. And at that point, she was 16 and she was singing her a** off. So, it’s no surprise now that people are coming around to [her talent]. But “I’m sitting around going, ‘Told you so,'” continued Jonas.

The song was part of the Jonas Brothers album, Lines, Vines and Trying Times, released in 2009.

It was around that time that Cyrus met Hemsworth and apparently, Jonas was still pining for his lost love, penning the Jonas Brothers song “Wedding Bells” about Cyrus. The exes have since remained friendly in the public eye.

The Jonas Brothers recently confirmed they have written about 30 or 40 songs for a new album of material, which would be their first in six years. The band debuted their latest song “Sucker” with much fanfare on social media and are currently in the middle of a residency on The Late Late Show with James Corden this week.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

According to the show’s official press release, the band will take part in sketches, songs, and various Late Late Show segments, including Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts, a brand new Carpool Karaoke, and the world premiere of their latest single, “Sucker.”

The accompanying video to the song features the significant others of the band, including former Quantico star Priyanka Chopra, Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, and Danielle Jonas.