Here’s How ‘The Voice’ Paid Tribute To Janice Freeman 2 Days After Her Death

'The Voice' remembered the late Season 13 contestant in the latest episode.

The Voice paid tribute to late Season 13 contestant Janice Freeman during the March 4 episode of the NBC singing show. The episode was aired just two days after the news was confirmed that she sadly passed away, as The Inquisitr shared that she suffered from pneumonia and a blood clot prior to her death on Saturday.

As reported by PopCulture, the latest episode of Season 16 of the competition show honored Janice’s life at the end of the blind audition rounds.

Though the early episodes are filmed weeks in advance of transmission, meaning none of the coaches — who currently include Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend — addressed her death during the auditions, the end of the third episode of the new season saw a black card flash up on the screen for a few seconds that read, “In memory of Janice Freeman 1985-2019.”

In a statement obtained by Parade, a representative for the singer confirmed her tragic death and also said that she was “a survivor and fighter, and a beautiful force in this world.”

They continued that Freeman’s “story inspired fans nationwide, having successfully battled cervical cancer and living her life to the fullest while fighting lupus.”

“Her friends and family greatly appreciate your prayers, calls, and texts during this time, and ask that they be given space to remember everything that Janice was to them as they process and mourn her loss,” the representative then added.

Many The Voice viewers took to Twitter after seeing the tribute at the end of the latest episode to share their own tributes to the late contestant.

Others praised the NBC series for acknowledging the aspiring singer, who grew close to her coach, Miley Cyrus, during her time on the show in late 2017.

As The Inquisitr reported, the latest tributes following the March 4 episode came mere hours after Miley posted an emotional message to social media following Janice’s death.

The “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart” singer posted a very lengthy and emotional post to Instagram in which she vowed to take care of Janice’s 12-year-old daughter, Hannah. She posted the message alongside a photo of them both rocking leopard-print ensembles while performing together on the show.

As The Inquisitr reported last year, the two had a close relationship after meeting on the show. Cyrus even helped Freeman to find a home and paid six months worth of rent, something the former The Voice contestant revealed in a social media video that saw her break down in tears as she spoke about the kind deed from the pop star and actress.

Per CNN, other stars who paid tribute to Janice included former The Voice coach Jennifer Hudson, who appeared on the show during Season 13, and TV personality Joy Reid.

Blake Shelton also tweeted about her death, writing on Twitter, “Very sorry to hear about Janice Freeman passing away… She was so sweet to be around. She will be missed.”