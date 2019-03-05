Tia Booth Reacts To Colton Underwood’s Cringeworthy Cassie Heartbreak On ‘The Bachelor’

Some 'Bachelor' fans are calling Cassie Randolph's breakup with Colton 'karma.'

Did Colton Underwood just get payback? Bachelor Nation is reeling after the former NFL star had his heart broken on during his Fantasy Suite week on The Bachelor. Underwood put his heart on the line and the woman he loved, Cassie Randolph, told him she didn’t know if her feelings would ever get to the same level as his. In the end, Cassie left The Bachelor on her own, and Colton hopped a fence to get away from ABC’s cameras.

Now, Bachelor fan favorite Tia Booth is speaking out about Colton Underwood’s heartbreak during his overnight Fantasy Suite date in Portugal. Tia famously fell in love with Colton during last summer’s season of Bachelor in Paradise, but he was unable to reciprocate the feelings. A broken-hearted Tia cried in Colton’s arms during the couple’s emotional breakup scene. Now, Tia has some thoughts on Colton being on the receiving end of the heartbreak in what was seemingly a one-sided relationship with Cassie.

In a series of Twitter posts, Tia Booth revealed that she is not watching Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor. Of Colton’s dilemma with Cassie, Tia wrote, “I only keep up with the show via Twitter because I don’t have cable, and this sh*t is heartbreaking to read! Lord help #TheBachelor.”

Tia also seemed sympathetic to Colton and Cassie’s conflict, admitting that one can help who they fall in love with. You can see Tia’s tweet below.

The heart wants what it wants????????‍♀️ — Tia Booth???? (@tiarachel91) March 5, 2019

Bachelor fans had a strong reaction to Cassie Randolph’s surprising breakup with Colton Underwood. Some called it “karma” for what Colton did to Tia last summer in Paradise. Spoiler king Reality Steve also noted that it felt like a rerun of Tia and Colton’s scenario last summer. You can see some of the reaction from Bachelor fans below.

I feel like I watched this exact scenario play out on Paradise last season. Except now playing the role of Tia is Colton, and playing the role of Colton is Cassie. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) March 5, 2019

I feel like Cassie is Colton's karma for the Tia situation #TheBachelor — Sweet&Sour (@sammyd25_davis) March 5, 2019

???????????? anyone else laughing at the fact @colton is getting serious karma tonight after what he did to Tia? Now you know how it feels dude!! @TheBachelorTV #TheBachlor #justsaying — Julia Brown (@mrsbrown4260) March 5, 2019

Every1 is hating on Cassie & yet has no1 seen the karma here? Colton leads Tia on… blindsides her by saying he is all the sudden not ready when he signed up for love… Colton falls for the girl that blindsides him by not being ready? laws of the universe people! #thebachelor — Karianne Jean (@KarianneJean) March 5, 2019

Tia Booth has not responded to the “karma” comments and truly seems concerned for Colton. Tia has moved on to a new relationship with boyfriend Cory Cooper, but she recently weighed in on Colton’s season of The Bachelor in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

Booth, who admitted that she just keeps up with The Bachelor via highlights online, revealed that she doesn’t think Colton will lose his virginity on the show, a prediction that has now seemingly proved to be true considering the woman he was ready to give it up to has just dumped him.

“No, I don’t think he does [lose his virginity on the show],” Booth said. “Because I think he’s gonna wait for f**king ever!”

Tia also noted that based on the highlights she has seen, Colton “makes out a lot” and doesn’t talk much on his dates.

The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.