Tia Booth Reacts To Colton Underwood’s Cringeworthy Cassie Heartbreak On ‘The Bachelor’

Some 'Bachelor' fans are calling Cassie Randolph's breakup with Colton 'karma.'

Did Colton Underwood just get payback? Bachelor Nation is reeling after the former NFL star had his heart broken on during his Fantasy Suite week on The Bachelor. Underwood put his heart on the line and the woman he loved, Cassie Randolph, told him she didn’t know if her feelings would ever get to the same level as his. In the end, Cassie left The Bachelor on her own, and Colton hopped a fence to get away from ABC’s cameras.

Now, Bachelor fan favorite Tia Booth is speaking out about Colton Underwood’s heartbreak during his overnight Fantasy Suite date in Portugal. Tia famously fell in love with Colton during last summer’s season of Bachelor in Paradise, but he was unable to reciprocate the feelings. A broken-hearted Tia cried in Colton’s arms during the couple’s emotional breakup scene. Now, Tia has some thoughts on Colton being on the receiving end of the heartbreak in what was seemingly a one-sided relationship with Cassie.

In a series of Twitter posts, Tia Booth revealed that she is not watching Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor. Of Colton’s dilemma with Cassie, Tia wrote, “I only keep up with the show via Twitter because I don’t have cable, and this sh*t is heartbreaking to read! Lord help #TheBachelor.”

Tia also seemed sympathetic to Colton and Cassie’s conflict, admitting that one can help who they fall in love with. You can see Tia’s tweet below.

Bachelor fans had a strong reaction to Cassie Randolph’s surprising breakup with Colton Underwood. Some called it “karma” for what Colton did to Tia last summer in Paradise. Spoiler king Reality Steve also noted that it felt like a rerun of Tia and Colton’s scenario last summer. You can see some of the reaction from Bachelor fans below.

Tia Booth has not responded to the “karma” comments and truly seems concerned for Colton. Tia has moved on to a new relationship with boyfriend Cory Cooper, but she recently weighed in on Colton’s season of The Bachelor in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

Booth, who admitted that she just keeps up with The Bachelor via highlights online, revealed that she doesn’t think Colton will lose his virginity on the show, a prediction that has now seemingly proved to be true considering the woman he was ready to give it up to has just dumped him.

“No, I don’t think he does [lose his virginity on the show],” Booth said. “Because I think he’s gonna wait for f**king ever!”

Tia also noted that based on the highlights she has seen, Colton “makes out a lot” and doesn’t talk much on his dates.

