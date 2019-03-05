Larsa Pippen Leaves Little To The Imagination In A Skimpy Neon Bikini

Larsa's showing off some skin in a new bikini snap.

Larsa Pippen is leaving very little to the imagination with her latest bikini snap. The former Real Housewives of Miami star flaunted her amazing body in a pretty skimp neon two-piece in a new photo posted to her Instagram account on March 4 as she gave a look at her amazing body to her 1.7 million followers.

The reality star – who’s hit the headlines recently for running to the defence of close friend Khloe Kardashian amid her former boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal with family friend Jordyn Woods – posed in her skin-baring swimwear for the new social media photo as she modelled her colorful two-piece outside with several palm trees behind her.

Pippen showed off a whole lot of skin in the bright bikini, rocking a pair of high-waisted bottoms that almost stretched up to her bellybutton and a matching top that was cut across her chest to show off even more of her amazing body.

She opted to accessorize her swimwear with two silver chains around her neck and a pair of dark black shades to cover her eyes while her long straight hair flowed down her back.

In the caption, the star revealed exactly where fans could get her look, sharing that it was actually available from clothing retailer Pretty Little Thing.

Earlier this week, Larsa gave fans a glimpse at all her hard work in the gym in another skimpy swimsuit.

This time, her Instagram post showed her playing a game of beach volleyball in an equally revealing one-piece that showed off her impressive curves as she held on to the volleyball while stepping on the sand.

The latest bikini and swimsuit photos come shortly after Larsa chimed in on the cheating scandal between Tristan and Jordyn.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the outspoken reality star publicly slammed Woods on social media and accused her of not having her story straight when it came to reports she got too close to Khloe’s now ex-boyfriend and father of her daughter True at a party last month.

After Pippen made her feelings about the drama very clear, she was quickly hit with a wave of backlash from fans who accused her of being a “bully” to Jordyn as she told her side of the story to Jada Pinkett Smith during her Red Table Talk interview last week.

Complex reported that she was forced to hit back at the criticism via Instagram Stories, where she denied bullying the model who has been close friends with Khloe sister Kylie Jenner for many years.

“I’m so sick of ppl saying I’m a bully all I said was tell the truth I would tell my 10 yr old that,” Larsa – who has four children – hit back shortly after The Inquisitr reported that Kardashian appeared to address the drama with a post about cheaters.

Pippen then added, “If you’re gonna be doing interviews tell the truth. I don’t handle my problems publicly I handle them privately,” but has since deleted the post.