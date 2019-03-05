Camille Kostek Shows Off Incredible Body In Barely-There Bikini While Posing With Beau Rob Gronkowski

Rob Gronkowski and girlfriend Camille Kostek are having the time of their lives in Mexico.

On Monday, the Sports Illustrated model took to Instagram to share a couple of photos from their vacation to Cabo San Lucas, proving why she was chosen as a rookie for the 2019 SI swimsuit issue. Camille posed in a skimpy white bikini that could barely contain her busty assets, which she paired with a rolled down black swimsuit bottom. She put her best modeling skills to work while standing on a boat and showing off her insane bikini body while the beautiful sea made for the perfect background.

The 26-year-old’s long blonde locks shone even more under the Mexican sun rays, and she was makeup-free and completed the beachwear look only with a pair of round sunglasses that she held in her hand. According to her caption, she convinced her beau Gronk to act as her photographer during their sun-soaked vacation. However, the two also posed together for yet another snap, in which they looked super loved-up.

The New England Patriots star put his arm around his girlfriend and smiled broadly as they posed for the camera, with Gronk rocking a white Nike t-shirt and red and white Baywatch-style swim shorts. He also wore dark sunglasses and held a glass in one hand, with the both of them seemingly enjoying their boat ride to the fullest.

Both Gronk and Camille are known for busting some great dance moves, so it was no surprise that she shared a clip on her Insta stories of the two of them dancing the night away at a local bar. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the NFL star was also spotted playfully grabbing her booty while she twerked in a skimpy bikini during their yacht outing.

The couple is visiting Mexico with a big group of friends, including singer Jessie James Decker and her husband Eric Decker, in what is a well-deserved break for Gronk after his team won this year’s Super Bowl. However, it’s still unclear whether Rob will be joining the Patriots for another season or hang the helmet and retire.

For now, the couple is having fun together and bringing the best dance moves wherever they go. According to The Inquisitr, Camille loves the laidback version of Rob.

“Let’s put it this way: When he parties, he parties, and he definitely lives up to the reputation. But if you think about it, he’s locked in nine months of the year in football mode. I’m used to homebody, work-mode Rob. Snuggles and movies. Once the offseason hits, we definitely have our fun times in Miami or Vegas, and he is the life of the party,” she stated.