Khloe Kardashian Flaunts Booty In Extremely Racy Sheer Bodysuit On Instagram

Her life may be quite the mess right now, but Khloe Kardashian is not letting the drama affect her social media presence.

The 34-year-old took to Instagram to show her ex-boyfriend, NBA player Tristan Thompson, what he’s been missing with some extremely sexy new photos. Khloe shared a couple of snaps of herself donning a sparkly sheer bodysuit that really hugged her curves and enhanced her hourglass figure. The pics showed the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star walk up a flight of stairs with her back turned towards the camera, putting her world-famous and peachy derriere on full display.

She paired the shiny outfit with a pair of nude heels, and her platinum, newly shortened bob was worn in a straight, sleek style with a mid part. In the first photo, Khloe turns her head to look back at the camera with a mysterious look, revealing her striking dark eye makeup. In the second snap, which is taken from an even lower angle, her fit and curvy body is the star of the show. This may just be a hint that the reality TV star is ready to put her relationship with “love rat” Tristan behind her back, after it brought so much pain and public humiliation to not only herself but her entire family.

As fans of the Kardashian-Jenner clan will know, Khloe was engulfed in yet another cheating scandal after her ex and the father of her baby daughter, True Thompson, was reportedly spotted making out with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods, at a private house party just over two weeks ago. While the entire family decided to cut ties with Jordyn, the model reached out to family friend Jada Pinkett Smith to be on her popular Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk and share her side of the story.

She claimed that most of the reports by tabloids were untrue, and that Tristan had kissed her once as she was about to leave the party but that she didn’t kiss back and left immediately. While the episode streamed, Khloe took to Twitter to accuse Jordyn of lying and breaking up her family. A day later, she changed her mind and admitted that Jordyn was not to be blamed.

This has been an awful week & I know everyone is sick of hearing about it all (as am I). I’m a rollercoaster of emotions & have said things I shouldn’t have. Honestly, Tristan cheating on me & humiliating me, wasn’t such a shock as the first time. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 2, 2019

“What’s been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me. Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister. But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan’s fault,” she wrote, adding “I have to move on with my life & count my blessings, my family, my health, & my beautiful baby True.”