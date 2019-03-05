Mary J. Blige Wants A Man Who Has More Money Than Her

R&B legend Mary J. Blige recently revealed that she wants a man who has more money than her. In an interview with DJ Ace on BBC Radio 1Xtra, Blige got candid and expressed how she used to treat men in her life.

“I was a savage — treating men like they treated me,” Mary said.

When being asked about her ideal guy, the “No More Drama” hitmaker explained that she wants a man who has more money in the bank than her.

“He has to have more money than me, that’s for sure,” Page Six reported her saying.

“Because I’m not taking care of any more men!”

In 2016, Blige split from her music producer husband, Martin “Kendu” Isaacs. They were married for 12 years, and the divorce was finalized in the spring of last year.

“I’m having a ball. I’m having so much fun. I’m free. Free in my mind. Free in my spirit. Free to be me, to do me, and just enjoy my life, and have people enjoy it with me,” Mary shared about her life post-divorce.

Despite the divorce taking a while to settle out, a judge ruled that Blige must pay her former husband spousal support in the total of $30,000 a month.

Blige started her music career in 1992 with the release of her debut triple-platinum album, What’s The 411? In total, she has released 14 studio albums, which have all charted in the top 10 in the U.S., including My Life, No More Drama, The Breakthrough, and Strength of a Woman. Her signature singles include “Real Love,” “Not Gon’ Cry,” “Be Without You,” and “Family Affair,” which is currently her only single to top the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 singles chart.

Aside from being a singing superstar, Blige also acts. Her film debut was 1992’s Prison Song, playing the role of Mrs. Butler. She has also starred in the following big screen movies: Rock of Ages, I Can Do Bad, All By Myself, Black Nativity, Mudbound, and Sherlock Gnomes.

She has won nine out of her 31 Grammy nominations. Her last win was in 2009, where she won in the category of Best Contemporary R&B Album for Growing Pains.

That Grape Juice reported that Mary is working on a new studio album titled My Life II… There’s Something About Me, My Self & MaryJane (Act 2). No release date has been set, but the record is re-engaging with the themes explored on 2011’s My Life II… The Journey Continues, which itself was a sequel to Blige’s 1994 breakthrough sophomore album My Life, which is a fan favorite.