Jessie James Decker Reveals Post-Baby Body In A Neon Bikini & Fans Can’t Believe She’s Had 3 Kids

Jessie James Decker whipped fans into a frenzy this week as she shared a slew of snaps of herself in a bikini during a trip to Cabo with her husband, footballer player Eric Decker, and a group of friends. As reported by Yahoo!, just less than a year after welcoming her third child into the world, Jessie flaunted her seriously toned body which had fans in disbelief that she’s actually a mom of three.
The country singer revealed her toned middle in a bright yellow two-piece as she soaked up the sun south of the border and posted all the proof to her social media account. The first adorable snap showed her sharing a peck with husband Eric while on a boat as he matched his wife of six years in a pair of yellow swimming shorts.
Other photos featured the group – which included football player Rob Gronkowski and girlfriend Camille Kostek – relaxing on the water, while Jessie shielded her eyes from the intense sun with a pair of round sunglasses and her hair up in a ponytail.
The comments section was flooded with praise for the singer and reality star, as Yahoo! reported that several social media users just couldn’t believe the star was a mom of three and welcomed her third child into the world just under 12 months ago.
“Are you sure you had three kids?” one Instagram user asked Decker in the comments section of the pictures posted online on March 4. Another then wrote, “No way you had 3 babies with that bangin bod!!! Looking gorgeous momma!!!”
But this isn’t the first glimpse at her bikini body Jessie, who’s mom to 11-month-old Forrest, 3-year-old Eric, and 4-year-old Vivianne, has given her 3 million followers recently.
As The Inquisitr revealed earlier this week, the star was also showing off her amazing body in a coral bikini during a trip to the beach as she gave fans a look at her handstand skills alongside husband Eric.
I know I just posted a lot of videos and a picture but I’m just so excited about this program and really feel like it could help anyone who is struggling with weight loss! I know you’ll see a lot of people in the public eye and they drop weight in what seems like five minutes after having a baby and I think we all feel like we should live up to those expectations. I’ve even been guilty of that myself and thinking I need to rush and lose weight two months after having a baby when I see all these skinny girls post baby but that is just not realistic for the majority of us. I have been every shape and size over the last 4 1/2 years from having children and never had to worry about losing weight until I had kids. I had good metabolism and had always been that way before. Having children definitely changed everything and I’m so blessed and grateful to have my babies as y’all know but it definitely can test your self-esteem when you are used to looking and feeling a certain way. I got up to 165 pounds with my first baby and being 5’1 it was really hard on my frame and I definitely struggled self esteem wise. I wish I would have known about the South Beach diet then. This is the fastest I have ever lost weight from all of my pregnancies and I truly think it’s just from educating myself and knowing what to do and having this program right in front of me. My goal now as far as my body goes is to be healthy and happy and fit not “skinny” just fit and healthy and the best version of myself. don’t ever feel like you hit a dead end road or you want to give up or feel hopeless. I see y’all’s DM‘s every day asking me and I can finally really share with you everything combined in one Instagram post!! I want to answer any questions y’all have in the comment section about this program. I even have provided a before and after shot. I’m a little nervous about showing y’all that before because I was pretty uncomfortable but I want to keep it real with you guys! I really feel like this program can help and it keeps you on track and is not complicated. I love y’all and also want to add that I got South Beach to give you guys 40% off if you use link in bio @southbeachdiet
Decker previously attributed her amazing post-baby figure to the South Beach Diet. She told People last year that she’d lost 17 pounds in less than six months after giving birth to her son Forrest by sticking to the plan.
Back in 2017, she also opened up about how important exercise is to her life and revealed that she tried to get a workout in whenever she can – just not at the gym.
“Even when I don’t have workout clothes on, I’ll do it,” Jessie told Delish. “Sometimes I’ll be like ‘Okay I have enchiladas in the oven, that’s going to take 20 minutes, I’m going to do 150 lunges right here in the kitchen — and I do it.”
But while her toned body may suggest otherwise, she added that she actually hates heading to the gym and prefers to exercise at home.
“I hate going to the gym,” the “Lights Down Low” singer said, adding that, “it feels like everyone is [staring] at you.”