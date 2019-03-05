‘Dragon Ball Heroes’ Episode 9 Featuring Jiren Vs. Cumber, Goku’s Training With Daishinkan

Dragon Ball Heroes Universal Conflict Saga continues to get intense as the Core Area Warriors didn’t only invade Universe 6, but they are also currently wreaking havoc at Universe 10, the home of the mortal stronger than a God of Destruction, Jiren the Gray. The latest episode of Dragon Ball Heroes, which is currently available at Chia-Anime, started with the continuation of the battle between the combined fighters from Universe 6 and Universe 7 and Core Area Warriors Kamin and Oren.

Kale and Caulifla lost consciousness while Cabba and Hit are no longer at their full strength. Vegeta and Trunks decided to give the Universe 6 fighters a hand, but Kamin and Oren have lots of tricks under their sleeves. Before engaging in another fight, Kamin and Oren revealed that they are artificial life-forms created by the Tuffle of Universe 6. However, because of their incredible power, the mortals tried to destroy Kamin and Oren, but the Tuffle were the ones who met their end.

When Vegeta and Trunks were about to attack, the enemies transformed into small particles and penetrated the bodies of Kale and Caulifla. The Universe 7 Saiyans overpowered the enemies, but Kale and Caulifla’s body took the damage. The Core Area Warriors leader, Hearts, together with Zamasu, came to help Kamin and Oren destroy the entire Universe 6, including Vegeta and Trunks. However, Kamin and Oren begged to let them play with the Universe 6 and Universe 7 fighters first.

Dragon Ball Heroes | Mangá revela novo visual de Goku https://t.co/CwcYE8Z6Uz — Rafaelfortekill (@rafaelfortekill) March 5, 2019

Hearts granted Kamin and Oren’s request and asked Hit, who is the strongest fighter in all universes. Dragon Ball Heroes Episode 8 revealed that Hearts has the ability to read people’s minds. The main goal of the Core Area Warriors is to kill Zeno-sama, the Kaioshins, and Gods of Destruction, and rule the entire world.

Dragon Ball Heroes Episode 8 gave major hints regarding things that could be shown in the next episode. After defeating God of Destruction candidate and Pride Troopers leader Toppo, Evil Cumber is set to face Jiren the Gray. If Son Goku succeeded to defeat Evil Cumber using Ultra Instinct, Jiren had a strong chance of winning the fight.

However, while he’s fighting Evil Cumber, there is a huge possibility that other members of the Core Area Warriors will come to Universe 10 to see him in person. Jiren may be considered the strongest mortal in all universes, but the Core Area Warriors are not to be underestimated.

Dragon Ball Heroes Episode 9 could also feature Son Goku’s training with Daishinkan. The preview for the upcoming episode revealed that Son Goku was revived after the Prison Planet was destroyed. Training under the god, who has one of the five highest battle powers in all universes, will tremendously increase Son Goku’s fighting ability and could help him use Ultra Instinct whenever he wants.