‘The Bachelor’ Fans Blast Cassie Randolph For Playing Colton Underwood In Portugal

Angry viewers of the ABC reality show accuse 'The Bachelor' star's frontrunner of using him for fame.

Bachelor Nation is blowing up after The Bachelor star Colton Underwood’s ill-fated overnight date in Portugal ended up with him jumping a 6-foot fence and fleeing the show. The long-teased drama on the ABC reality show played out on Monday night, and now many fans are unhappy with one of Colton’s final ladies and are accusing her of leading him on.

Colton thought he had found true love with Cassie, but the 23-year-old speech pathologist was unsure if she would ever be on the same page as him. In one of the most shocking scenes ever seen on the rose-filled reality show, Cassie broke up with Colton during their Fantasy Suite date in Portugal. The Bachelor star told People he never saw it coming.

“I was shocked,” Colton said. “In my opinion, there were no red flags… It was right back into the trap of loving somebody who wasn’t quite there with me. It was very hard for me to hear.”

But Colton had been warned about Cassie by outgoing contestants Katie Morton, Sydney Lotuaco, Tayshia Adams, and Kirpa Sudick, who had all hinted she wasn’t ready for marriage and had even alleged that she had talked about being the next star of The Bachelorette.

Colton was left brokenhearted on the cliffhanger ending of The Bachelor— the former NFL star hopped a fence and bolted the scene after walking Cassie out to a waiting car — and fans took to Twitter to react to the train wreck of an episode that left The Bachelor star all alone once again.

After Cassie wrote on Twitter that the scene was “just as hard watching back,” Bachelor fans took to the comments section to blast her, with some viewers calling her out for waiting until the Fantasy Suite date to tell Colton that she wasn’t feeling it with him. Others accused Cassie of looking for more reality TV opportunities — in addition to The Bachelor, her resume includes a recent role on the reality show Young Once— and social media fame.

“You should of went home a long time ago because you lied to him and ruined for the other girls who really wanted to be with him. What a waste of time and film,” one angry fan tweeted to Cassie.

Another Bachelor fan wrote: “Don’t play with someone’s heart. If you just wanted to be on TV you should’ve gone to a different reality show.”

And another angry viewer tweeted, “Cassie sat here all season wasting this man’s time. Made a scene when Kirpa said she wasn’t ready for marriage only to play Colton in the end…”

Even spoiler king Reality Steve weighed in, saying the Colton-Cassie breakup was a replay of Colton’s cringeworthy split with Tia Booth on last season’s Bachelor in Paradise. You can see some of the reaction to the Colton-Cassie drama below.

Cassie doesn’t know if she can get to the same page as you because she done got that blue check mark and that’s all she needed. ????????‍♀️ #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/I3VeLfXpU1 — Danni (@Dannio_2014) March 5, 2019

I am totally vilifying Cassie in my head right now. I feel like she was just here to be bachelorette or something. COLTON’S SWEET SOUL DOESNT DESERVE THIS. #thebachelor — Evan Bass (@ebassclinics) March 5, 2019

Sitting here watching Colton give Cassie every single affirmation possible and her not reciprocating ANYTHING might be the most painful thing I’ve ever seen on this show #TheBachelor — TheBachBabes (@TheBachBabes) March 5, 2019

Cassie’s a fraud and you can’t tell me otherwise. Causing an entire scene when two girls accused you of not being ready just to leave during fantasy suites because you’re not ready? That’s some BS #TheBachelor — Ria (@BarstoolRia) March 5, 2019

I feel like I watched this exact scenario play out on Paradise last season. Except now playing the role of Tia is Colton, and playing the role of Colton is Cassie. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) March 5, 2019

While many Bachelor fans blasted Cassie for getting cold feet about a possible proposal from Colton, the Huntington Beach beauty did get some support from fans who admitted it’s normal not to be ready for marriage after dating someone for such a short time.

Kendall Long, who found love with Joe Amabile on last season’s Paradise, posted a supportive tweet for Cassie. Long said no one can truly understand what Cassie went through with Colton on The Bachelor.

Everyone may have their opinions and interpretation of what you went through on the show but the only person who really knows is you so don’t listen to those who have no idea who you truly are @CassieRandolph — Kendall Long (@KendallPatrice) March 5, 2019

Bachelor fans will have to wait until next week to see how Colton’s journey ends. While he temporarily went MIA during filming in Portugal, he has said in post-Bachelor interviews that he is now the happiest he has ever been in his life.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.