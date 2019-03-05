Spice Girls Refuse To Pay Jess Glynne To Support Them On Their Comeback Tour

Last year, the Spice Girls announced they were going to reunite for a huge stadium tour in the U.K. and Ireland. Ticket sales went through the roof and everything seemed all good. Their support act, British singer Jess Glynne will be opening for the group each night of the tour. Recently, it has been reported by The Sun, that the group isn’t happy about paying Glynne a huge amount of money just to open for them.

Sporty, Baby, Ginger, and Scary Spice have recently discovered that their management agency has reportedly offered Glynne a £1.3 million pay cheque which will be coming out of their own pockets from the ticket sales. A source close to the pop group has said that Modest Management made the financial decision without consulting them first which has left them very annoyed.

“They say it wasn’t their decision and are refusing to pay her the money out of their earnings,” a source told the newspaper.

Jess Glynne has more No. 1 singles than any other British female solo artist. With a total of seven, some of them include, “Hold My Hand,” “Don’t Be So Hard On Yourself,” “I’ll Be There,” and “Rather Be,” her Grammy Award-winning smash with Clean Bandit.

The decision to get Jess on board was to boost ticket sales and for the tour to also appeal to a more younger audience.

This upcoming sold-out tour will not include Victoria Beckham, also known as Posh Spice.

When the girls first popped onto the scene in 1996, they instantly achieved huge chart success. Their debut single “Wannabe” topped the charts in over 15 countries. Taken from their debut album Spice, it went on to sell over 23 million copies worldwide and had three more singles released which also reached the No. 1 spot on the U.K. charts — “Say You’ll Be There,” “2 Become 1,” and “Mama / Who Do You Think You Are.”

After their second album, Spiceworld, which was also a global success, Geri decided to leave the group and embark on a solo career. The group carried on and released a third and final studio album, Forever.

As for Jess Glynne, she has released two studio albums which both debuted at No. 1 in the U.K. — I Cry When I Laugh, and Always In Between.

Recently, Glynne attended this year’s BRIT Awards and performed Thursday, her latest single with American Grammy Award-winning R&B singer, H.E.R. which peaked in the top 3 singles chart in the U.K.

The Spice Girls “Spice World 2019 Tour” will start on May 24 in Dublin, Ireland at Croke Park.