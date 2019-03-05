Lily Allen Doesn’t Want Her Daughters To Be On Instagram When They Are Older

British singer-songwriter Lily Allen spoke to Grazia recently. In the interview, the hitmaker expressed her thoughts on Instagram culture and her being worried about the day her children have an account.

She has two daughters — Ethel and Marnie Cooper. Ethel is age 7, and Marnie is 6.

Last year, Allen released her fourth studio album, No Shame which became her fourth top 10 album in the U.K. and Australia. The album was met with critical acclaim and was nominated for a Mercury Prize Award. To promote the album, Lily embarked on a world tour. The tour went across Europe, North America, and Oceania. While being in Australia, Allen was away from her children which she expressed was very hard for her.

“Pretty painful. I’m absolutely desperate to get back to them,” the “Hard Out Here” star told them before boarding on a flight back home to the U.K.

In the same interview, she expressed her thoughts on Instagram culture and that she is worried about the day her daughters want to join the app.

“I don’t want them to be on there but they’re going to want to be. I’m in no rush to give them phones,” she candidly told Grazia.

“If there’s a picture of a girl next to a pool with a T-shirt and jeans on, it will get X amount of likes. If there’s a picture of her posing in a bikini, it will be double. I know which one I’d choose if I was 13 or 14. It’s not cool to be putting our kids in that position.”

Not only new music but last year, Allen also released her first memoir — My Thoughts Exactly. It became a Sunday Times bestseller, which she celebrated via her Twitter account. Due to the success, it is going to be released as a paperback too which she tweeted about last week. The book covers a variety of topics, such as feminism, the tabloids, money, bad managers, fame, sexual abuse, mental health, narcissism, co-dependency, festivals, motherhood, and stalking.

Lily has achieved three U.K. No. 1 singles — “Smile,” “The Fear,” and, “Somewhere Only We Know.” Two of her albums also reached the top spot — It’s Not Me, It’s You and Sheezus which the Official Charts have stated on their website.

Lily Allen is currently the face of Vype’s new House of Holland collaboration in partnership with Rankin, celebrating the ePen 3 range. She was recently seen at Henry Holland’s London Fashion Week show for the campaign, which the Daily Mail reported.

With 5.5 million Twitter followers and 1 million Instagram followers, Allen might be worried about her daughters entering the world of social media, but she is very much active on it herself.