Demi Rose Busts Out Of Nude Bra In Sexy New Instagram Photo

Busty Instagram star Demi Rose strikes again.

The model took to social media to share a sexy new photo, and it has not disappointed her fans. In the sultry selfie, Demi is seen posing in her bed while wearing a super tight nude top that could barely contain her famous assets. She looked straight at the camera with her pouty lips slightly parted while bringing her right hand up to her brunette locks, showcasing her new jewelry items, which included a delicate necklace and a sparkly statement ring by Say It with Diamonds, a popular brand based in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Demi sported a full face of makeup, but she decided to keep her color palette as close to nude shades as possible. She wore slightly darker eye shadow to complement her big, lush eyelashes, a dab of bright nude-colored lip gloss, and plenty of contour and highlighter to enhance her cheekbones. As always, her thick eyebrows were perfectly shaped, and her long nails were painted in a pearl white color. And while she’s back in wintery London after several weeks chasing summer and traveling the world, the 23-year-old still rocks a super tanned skin shade, which contrasts nicely against her natural brunette tresses.

Demi, who first rose to prominence when she was romantically linked to Kylie Jenner’s ex-boyfriend, rapper Tyga, claimed she was “obsessed” with her new jewelry, but many of her 8.6 million Instagram followers were quick to point out and praise her beauty more than her accessories. “man down I repeat man down babe,” one online user joked, while another simply put, “Gorgeous,” followed by a heart-eyed emoji. Another fan even asked for her makeup routine, saying, “Demi make up tutorial pls and the products that you used for everyday.”

And while she’s braving the cold weather in the English capital, the model is still clearly daydreaming about her trip to Thailand. Just a couple of days prior, she shared a super racy snap from her sun-soaked vacation, in which she’s seen showing off her curves in a tight latex bikini. According to The Inquisitr, Demi has previously opened up about how her body is a result of her strict diet and fitness regime.

“I try to keep as healthy as I can. With traveling, it’s hard to work out, I travel across the world but try to keep my routine. Everyone says I’m the healthiest person they know.”

“The fattiest thing I will ever eat is nuts and peanut butter. My figure just gains weight so fast. Any bad thing I eat my body isn’t used to it and just puts on the weight. That means no birthday cake,” she added.