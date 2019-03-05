‘B&B’ Recap For Monday, March 4: Hope & Flo Come Face-To-Face

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Monday, March 4 states that Liam (Scott Clifton) opened up to Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks). He told his brother that Hope (Annika Noelle) wants him to reunite with Steffy. He explained that Hope thought it would be better for the girls to have a full-time father and that she would sacrifice her happiness for the sake of the children. Wyatt wanted to know how Liam felt about Hope’s request. Liam felt that he needed to be there for his wife. When pushed, Wyatt opined that Hope may be right. Only then did Liam admit that he wanted to spend more time with Kelly (Zoe Pennington and Chloe Maria Teperman) and Phoebe (Isabelle De Armas and Redford Prindiville).

Hope and Katie Logan (Heather Tom) arrived at the bar. Hope pulled out an ultrasound photo and Katie remarked that it was a beautiful way to keep her baby close to her. Unbeknown to them, Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) was eavesdropping on their conversation. She was the bar’s new waitress and her interest seemed to be piqued by their conversation. Florence heard Hope tell Katie about the birth and how “Dr. Buckingham did everything he could…”

At this point, Flo was so shocked that she dropped a glass. Hope turned to her and asked if she was okay. As she continued to talk about Beth, Flo realized that this was Phoebe’s mother Hope. When Hope handed over her credit card to pay, Flo confirmed that her name was Hope, per Soap Central. She introduced herself to Hope and told her that she had overheard her conversation and that she was sorry. Hope became emotional and wanted to leave. Flo said that before she left, there was something that she needed to share with Hope.

Liam turns to Wyatt for brotherly advice about Hope, Steffy, Kelly and Phoebe. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/BZRhdySL0h #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/D6N5ESV2S4 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) March 4, 2019

Xander (Adain Bradley) and Zoe (Kiara Barnes) reminisced and talked about their British accents. They decided to try getting rid of their accents, then played around with various American accents. She told Xander that she asked Flo to leave. Xander was shocked by what Zoe had demanded of Flo. He thought that the reason Zoe had asked Flo to leave was that she was concerned that she may cause trouble for Steffy about the adoption. He assured Zoe that the adoption was legal and there was nothing that Flo could do to cancel it.

At the cliff house, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) stopped by to visit his daughter Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). Ridge wondered if part of Steffy would not prefer Liam being with her. Steffy said that if Liam had stuck by her she would not have had Phoebe, as she loves Phoebe as if she was her own biological child.