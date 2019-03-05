Idris Elba Says Co-Star Taylor Swift Is Amazing In ‘Cats’

Idris Elba praises co-star Swift for her performance in the upcoming movie musical.

Little is known about the star-studded, big-screen adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cats. However, Idris Elba recently let a little information slip in the form of gushing praise for his co-star, Taylor Swift, according to People.

“Taylor was great. Her and I had a lot of work to do together, and she was amazing. She worked hard and was just happy to be there.”

Elba is slated to portray the villain Macavity, while Swift will play the slinky Bombalurina. The musical takes place during the night a tribe of cats choose one among them to be reborn into a new life.

Rebel Wilson, who plays Jennyanydots, also spoke highly about working with the pop star in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“She’s incredible. She’s such a lovely girl and I personally think her cat is the sexiest out of all cats.”

Swift surprised her Cats costars with gifts from her Reputation tour, as ballet dancer Eric Underwood shared pictures on his Instagram Stories recently.

“When you come home from work with gifts! Thank you to the INCREDIBLE @taylorswift,” Underwood wrote.

Actor Redmand Rance also had his bag on display, writing “When @taylorswift gets the whole cast gift bags.”

Other than filming Cats and spending quality time with boyfriend Joe Alwyn, Swift has been laying relatively low, not that it has stopped fans from speculating that she is gearing up to release her seventh studio album.

Over the last several days, fans have combed through recent photos on the singer’s Instagram looking for hints about new music.

Swift has dropped numerical hints before the release of her albums in the past. In what some think may be the first “countdown” photo, Swift posted a photograph with seven palm trees. On Oscars night, she shared a photo of herself in a glitzy dress sitting on the sixth step of a staircase.

Then, the day after, she shared a photo of herself posing behind five holes in a fence.

Swift fans have been investigating every single aspect of the star’s social media, and even going through Reputation-era music videos for clues.

Swift poked fun at all the fan detective work, posting a photo of her cat Olivia staring openmouthed, with the caption, “She just read all the theories.”

Cats, directed by Oscar winner Tom Hooper, will also star Jennifer Hudson, Judi Dench, Ian McKellen, James Corden, and Jason Derulo. The movie is slated for release December 20, 2019.