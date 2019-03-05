Watch Borussia Dortmund Vs. Tottenham Hotspur UEFA Champions League Live Stream: Start Time, Round Of 16 Leg 2

Tottenham Hotspur appear poised to reach the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals for the first time sine 2011, as they hold a commanding 3-0 lead over German leaders Borussia Dortmund.

Despite a disastrous run of domestic form that has seen them take just two points from three matches to effectively drop out of the English Premier League title race, Tottenham Hotspur will be riding high when they take a dominant 3-0 lead into Germany to face Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund, who have won just one game of their last seven across all competitions, per the BBC, including taking just six points from their last five league games. As a result, Dortmund have dropped to be level on points with defending German champs Bayern Munich. And if Dortmund are to remain in the UEFA Champions League after Tuesday, they must do something they have never done before, by overcoming their three-goal shortfall, in the second-leg match that will live stream from North Rhine-Westphalia.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Borussia Dortmund vs. Tottenham Hotspur UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first-leg showdown, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. Central European Time at Westfalenstadion, also known as Signal Iduna Park, in Dortmund, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany, on Tuesday, March 5.

Fans in the United Kingdom can catch the kickoff at 8 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time, while in the United States, the game gets underway at 3 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, noon Pacific. In India, the Die Schwarzgelben vs Lilywhites match kicks off at 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning, March 6.

Spurs Coach Mauricio Pochettino, however, has told his team to ignore their commanding lead and start from scratch — and that they may be at a disadvantage caused by the domestic schedule. While Dortmund last played on Friday, Spurs endured a grueling North London derby against Arsenal on Saturday, as The Inquisitr reported.

“It’s strange that no-one has said anything about that,” Pochettino said on Monday, quoted by the BBC. “It’s impossible that one team has 24 hours more to prepare. It’s massive. I don’t know whose fault it is. I don’t know whether it is the FA, the Premier League, the club or the TV wanted the matches to be on those days.”

Holding on to win the knockout fixture would put Tottenham Hotspur into the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal for only the second time in their history, and first since 2011, according to the UEFA website.

Spurs Manager Mauricio Pochettino is angered that his side had 24 fewer hours to prepare for Tuesday’s match. Michael Regan / Getty Images

To watch the big Borussia Dortmund vs. Tottenham Hotspur UEFA Champions League knockout phase match live stream online from the Westphalia region, access the streaming video provided by Univision NOW — or download the Univision app to view the match on mobile devices. Univision NOW also streams live on the Roku set-top streaming device, allowing fans to watch the Dortmund vs. Spurs showdown streaming live on their TV sets.

Alternatively, for those who prefer an English-language stream, live video will be provided by B/R Live, which offers the game on a pay-per-view basis, at a fee of $2.99.

But there is a way to watch the Champions League match stream live from Germany for free with no cable login or pay-per-view charge required, by signing up for a trial subscription with an online streaming TV package such as Fubo TV or Sling TV. Both of those providers require credit card information and subscription fees, but each also comes with a seven-day preview period at no initial charge, during which time fans can watch Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League Round of 16 battle live stream for free.

In the United Kingdom, BT Sport Extra will carry the live stream, while in Germany, Sky Go Deutschland will stream the Champions League knockout stage clash. Italian fans can watch the game via a Sky Go Italia live stream. In Canada, fans may watch the live stream with a subscription to DAZN. In India, Sony LIV will live stream the match.

In numerous other countries, the game will be streamed via the UEFA Champions League app. Otherwise, an extensive list of live stream sources for Borussia Dortmund vs. Tottenham Hotspur around the globe is available by visiting LiveSoccerTV.